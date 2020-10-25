4-1 Stags head to Summerville

Randy Robinson is still waiting on the Berkeley Stags to string together their best four quarters in a row as a trip to longtime Lowcountry rival Summerville looms on Friday.
“This team has not played its best game yet,” the Berkeley football coach said after the Stags’ 20-0 victory over Cane Bay on Friday. “We had to win on defense (against Cane Bay). We had to win on offense last week. We haven’t played a complete game yet.”
The Stags are 4-1 overall and finished runner-up in Region 7-AAAAA with a 3-1 mark. They conclude the regular season with a non-region game on Nov. 6 against Fort Dorchester and open the playoffs at Region 6-AAAAA champion Sumter on Nov. 13.
Summerville enters with a 3-2 overall record and placed second in Region 8-AAAAA with a 3-1 mark. The Green Wave lost a heartbreaker against Fort Dorchester on Friday in the region championship game. Summerville went for a 2-point conversion with 31 seconds left but a pass fell incomplete.
“Man, that was one heckuva game,” Robinson said. “Both teams played really hard. We’re expecting the same type of game against them.”
Last year’s encounter in Moncks Corner was certainly a classic. The Stags rallied from 18 points down to eventually win 40-37 in overtime for their third straight regular-season victory in the series.
Robinson said he enjoys the feel of a game at Summerville’s historic stadium. Berkeley won in its last trip there, 34-30.
“I love the history of the old schools and the old stadiums,” he said.
Summerville leads the overall series 47-20, included a third-round playoff victory in 2018.
In particular, Robinson is concerned about Summerville’s physicality in the trenches. The Stags never got into a flow offensively against the Cobras, finishing with 242 yards.
Running back Luke Gadsden powered the ground game with 69 yards and a touchdown. Reginald Campbell added 34 yards and a touchdown. Kicker Roy Brown booted a pair of field goals.
Quarterback Trey Minor was 11 of 25 for 147 yards, with Western Carolina commitment Solomon Butler grabbing five passes for 59 yards. Marion Mitchell added four receptions for 28 yards.
Summerville quarterback Colby Shirey is coming off a strong game against the unbeaten Patriots. He scored on runs of 80, 7 and 3 yards and also threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Carter. On the 2-point try, Wave receiver Ka’Mari Hair got a pitch on a reverse, pulled up and threw an incomplete pass.
“We really had the chance to win the football game,” Summerville coach Ian Rafferty said. “These kids are starting to believe in themselves a little bit and we are right there with everyone else. It’s always good to be in the playoffs so we are excited about that. If the kids play like this and we clean things up a little bit we will be just fine.”