Plan keeps football in fall

A plan approved by the South Carolina High School League’s Executive Committee on July 15 has opened the doors for football this fall.
While they had never been closed, there had been chatter the sport could be moved back to a January start date. Some spring sports would have then been moved up to the fall in a plan proposed to the SCHSL by Lexington County based on a level of risk for COVID-19.
The SCHSL moved forward with another plan, though, which keeps the traditional fall sports lineup but with a later start date. The Lexington County proposal was voted down 16-1 while the league’s delayed start plan was approved 14-2.
The first official practice for fall sports is now Aug. 17, more than two weeks after the original start date of July 31. Without interruptions, the first football games are set for the second Friday in September. Playoffs would crank up Oct. 30 and championships would be settled on Nov. 20.
“I think they did a great job,” Berkeley football coach Randy Robinson said. “They gave us a shot. There is still some flexibility to postpone a week or two if necessary and still get the fall sports in. It would be great if fall sports can get their seasons in so we don’t have a bunch of overlap in the spring.”
The regular season for football will be up to seven weeks with four rounds of playoffs, shortened a bit from the normal 10 regular season games and five rounds of playoffs. Teams that don’t make the postseason will be able to play one exhibition game to get to eight for the season.
The Stags and other squads in the Berkeley County School District will continue training and conditioning in phase one of the preseason plan, with social distancing guidelines in place. SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said a move to a "phase 1.5" could be a couple weeks away, and that would mean adding balls and some equipment to the mix.
“The text I sent out to my kids when I heard the announcement was to continue to follow the rules and guidelines,” Robinson said. “We’ve got to do our best. We’ve got to do our part to make sure it happens. If we take all the necessary steps, we get to have some football this fall. We’re continuing to try to get our guys in shape.”
While there is a flexible plan in place, Robinson understands the situation is still fluid with COVID-19. He’s hopeful life will return to normal sooner rather than later.
“In Moncks Corner, I can tell you we’re ready for football,” Robinson said. “There are people everywhere that would like to get back to normal activities and football brings our community together like nothing else. Hopefully the numbers will continue to go down, the kids will follow the rules and we’ll get to have some football this fall, starting in September.”
COVID-19 shut down schools and sports in mid-March.
The SCHSL will meet again Aug. 4. Singleton emphasized in Wednesday's press conference things could still change.