Park propels Spartans to preseason win

The Carolina Spartans got in their first scrimmage action of the preseason earlier this month and came away with a victory on the road.
The Spartans, a semi-pro football team in the IAFL who plays home games at Faith Christian, pulled away to nearly double up the Hilton Head Sharks, 38-20, in Hardeeville.
Quarterback Jacob Park threw five touchdown passes and ran in a pair of 2-point conversions for the Spartans. Receiver Rashaud Singleton and tight end Darryl Jones hauled in two touchdowns each while tight end Joseph Duckett grabbed the other touchdown from Park.
Singleton had 62 yards on three receptions while Duckett caught five passes for 55 yards.
The Spartans trailed 12-8 with under two minutes remaining in the first half before going 88 yards in five plays to take the lead for good.
Tre’ Young, Justin Paul and Jeremy Little snagged interceptions in the second half for the Spartans. Hilton Head’s lone score in the final two quarters came on an interception return.
The Spartans worked four running backs: Alex Warren, Daykota Holmes, Caron Trotter and Jamall Brownlee.
The Spartans take on the Savannah Raiders in the Martin Luther King Classic on Jan. 16 in Richmond Hill in their final preseason game. They open the regular season on March 6 at the Hartsville Gators.
The Spartans enter their third season in the Independent American Football League. Last season, they were 2-1 and leading a division before COVID-19 concerns stopped their season in March.
They played at Cainhoy Elementary in their inaugural season.
Players or coaches interested in an opportunity with the Spartans should e-mail Spartans general manager Terry Jackson at spartansfootball@yahoo.com or call Jackson at (843) 478-8986.
The team practices at 2 p.m. on Saturdays at Westview Middle School. College experience preferred for potential players.