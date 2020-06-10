Jason Winstead concedes phasing into football season isn’t near the rush diving right in is but after sitting around for three months the third-year Goose Creek Gators coach will take it.
“It’s different and every time I start to complain I catch myself,” said Winstead, whose team won the Region 7-AAAAA crown and made the state quarterfinals last season. “Our district did a great job to get us back out here. A lot of schools haven’t started back yet. The NBA and NFL aren’t going. It’s not as bad as we make it out to be some times.”
Berkeley County schools returned to sports June 8 with guidelines to follow. All are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, which shut down schools and the sports world in mid-March. They include temperature checks, daily health screenings, social distancing and face masks.
The Gators have two sessions a day - 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - and groups of no more than 10 are spread out all over the campus getting in conditioning and drill work without a football. Sports equipment and balls are not allowed for at least 14 calendar days.
“Temperature checks and social distancing have gone well,” Winstead said. “We’re all adjusting and the kids have accepted it really well. I think our coaches have done a good job communicating to our kids this is just the way it’s got to be.”
Numbers are up at Goose Creek and it’s not just the Gators were bored. They went undefeated in region play and won a pair of playoff games for the first time in four years.
“The winning helps,” Winstead said.
Cane Bay High School football coach Russell Zehr was in step with Winstead. No, phasing in is not as euphoric an experience but it is a step in the right direction.
“It’s much better than the alternative,” Zehr said. “Our numbers have been great. A lot of these kids have been sitting around for two and a half months with nothing to do. We’ve had more kids this week than we’ve ever had at summer workouts probably.”
By now, in a normal summer, Cane Bay would have hosted a couple 7-on-7 days with up to 12 teams participating.
"You can tell they’re not only happy to be out here doing something they’re just happy to be around their friends even though it’s six feet apart,” Zehr said.
Cane Bay has had four people checking temperatures of fall sports athletes on the way in the door.
“We kind of bring them in in waves two at a time and run them through,” Zehr said. “It’s a pain but it hasn’t been as bad as I thought it would be.”
The first phase is in place until further notice. The second phase will be less restrictive and the third phase is a return to normal operations.
Winstead is trying to remain optimistic.
“I think we’re on track to start but I don’t get to make those decisions,” Winstead said. “Schools are having graduations and you’re seeing people at the beaches. Restaurants are opening back up. We don’t play until the end of August so we’ve got some time I guess for it to go either direction but right now I feel pretty good we’re going to get going and beat this thing and have sports.”
“As a person that coaches football for a living, I sure hope so,” Zehr said. “Obviously, I hope we’ll go through this and there won’t be a huge spike or any huge issues and they’ll let us go in August.”
Patience might be the key. Zehr knows a guaranteed football season is far from out of the woods at this point. The South Carolina High School League emphasized in its guidelines more interruptions are possible if there are recurrent outbreaks of coronavirus. Schools should be prepared for the possibility of some teams having to quarantine for two or more weeks while in-season.
“It would be nice if we could move into phase two because we could start working as offense and defense and get a little installation in but the last thing we want to do is mess this thing up and not have football in the fall," Zehr said. "We’re going to do whatever they tell us to do.”