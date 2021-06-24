Moncks Corner claims Dixie Youth 10U tournament

Moncks Corner defeated Mount Pleasant 10-4 on Wednesday to claim the Dixie Youth AAA Minors All-Stars District 7 championship.
Moncks Corner went 4-0 at Wescott Park to clinch the championship and advance to the AAA Minors state tournament in Union.
“Our guys have played a lot of travel ball and I think that gives us an edge,” Moncks Corner manager Landy Cox said. “We are smart when it comes to running the bases. Probably the biggest thing is when the pressure came down we didn’t fold. Some of the other teams were playing right with us, but I don’t think they have been in the thick of things, in the fire as much. We’ve been in it before so (pressure) doesn’t faze us.”
Moncks Corner begins the state tournament at 1 p.m. on July 10.
Mt. Pleasant went 3-2 to place second. More all-star squads representing Summerville, North Charleston, Goose Creek, St. Andrews and Hanahan competed during the tournament June 17-23 at Wescott Park.
Hanahan was 2-2 in the double-elimination tournament. Summerville, Goose Creek and St. Andrews finished 1-2 while North Charleston was 0-2.
In the championship, Cox's son, Landyn, stole second and third base then scored the game’s first run off a sacrifice fly to put Moncks Corner up 1-0.
Mt. Pleasant plated three runs to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning but Moncks Corner responded by pushing six runs across in the bottom of the frame for a 7-3 advantage.
Parker Shealy had a base hit during the explosion that drove in two runs and Jaxson Stackley added a RBI single. Shealy and pitcher Carter Hainline both scored with some heads-up base running and Jordan Patnaude scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Moncks Corner added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth off singles by Caleb Morris and Carson Hainline.
Other members of the Moncks Corner team are Dougie Floyd, Kaylor Monsen, Ian Bond, Layton Oliver and Layne Lucas.
The team’s assistant coaches are Doug Floyd and Mike Morris.