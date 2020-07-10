Mims named to CFAY's 2020 FCS Preseason Starting Lineup

Charleston Southern University junior defensive tackle Shaundre Mims has been named to the College Football America Yearbook's 2020 FCS Preseason Starting Lineup, CFA's version of an All-America team.
Mims becomes just the third Buccaneer in program history to be named to the CFA Yearbook's FCS Preseason Starting Lineup team and the second defensive lineman joining Anthony Ellis (DE, 2017) and Erik Austell (OL, 2016).
Mims adds to his preseason accolades after being named a HERO Sports Preseason Third Team All-American earlier this summer. He joins Kennesaw State linebacker Bryson Armstrong as the lone Big South Conference selections on the preseason CFA team.
The Vanceboro, N.C. native led the Big South Conference with 10.0 sacks on the season, including nine sacks in Big South play. His season accolades included posting 3.0 sacks apiece in CSU games against both Monmouth and Hampton, while also finishing among the conference leaders in tackles for loss.
Mims lined up in all 12 games on the season after posting a pair of tackles in the season opener against Furman. He made his backfield breakthrough against North Carolina A&T with a pair of tackles for loss and his first sack of the season against the Aggies.
When the calendar turned toward Big South play, Mims attacked the quarterback with a vengeance. He posted multiple tackles for loss in four of the final five games of the season, with 10.0 tackles for loss coming against Monmouth, Hampton, Presbyterian, and Campbell.
In the season finale, Mims recorded a season-high six tackles to go with two tackles for loss and a sack in the Bucs win over Campbell.
Mims' efforts in going after the quarterback helped the Buccaneers (35.0 sacks) top the Big South team sack record set back in 2017 by CSU (34.0). Mims also posted the second-highest single-season individual sack record in conference history with 10.0 sacks. Only Kennesaw State's Bryson Armstrong (11.0, 2017) recorded more in a single season.
2020 College Football America FCS Starting Lineup
Offense
Pos., Name, School, Class
QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State, So.
RB Jah-Maine Martin, NC A&T, Sr.
RB Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison, Sr.
WR Xavier Smith, Florida A&M, Jr.
WR DeAngelo Wilson, Austin Peay, Sr.
OL Drew Himmelman, Illinois State, Sr.
OL Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State, Sr.
OL Liam Forandel, James Madison, Sr.
OL PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls State, Sr.
C Paul Grattan, Villanova, Sr.
Defense
Pos., Name, School, Class
DL Elerson G. Smith, Northern Iowa, Sr.
DL Shaundre Mims, Charleston Southern, Jr.
DL Josephus Smith, Austin Peay, Sr.
DL Romeo McKnight, Illinois State, Sr.
LB Willie Eubanks III, The Citadel, Sr.
LB Bryson Armstrong, Kennesaw State, Sr.
LB Jace Lewis, Montana, Sr.
DB Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay, Sr.
DB Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas, Sr.
DB Bryan Mills, NC Central, Sr.
DB Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State, Jr.
Specialists
Pos., Name, School, Class
P Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M, Sr.
PK Ethan Ratke, James Madison, Sr.
KR Malik Flowers, Montana, Jr.
PR Montrell Washington, Samford, Sr.
AP D'Angelo Amos, James Madison, Sr.