Home start times announced for CSU Football

Charleston Southern unveiled its home kickoff times for the upcoming football season.
The Bucs host Monmouth (Sept. 18), Hampton (Oct. 16), Campbell (Oct. 30) and North Carolina A&T (Nov. 6) at Buccaneer Field. The first two contests are slated for 6 p.m., while the others start at 1 p.m. Hampton serves as the homecoming opponent.
Originally, the Bucs were set to open up on Sept. 2 at home against Mercer but that game was cancelled.
Charleston Southern now begins the 2021 slate at Lowcountry rival Citadel on Sept. 11. The Buccaneers travel six times in the regular season.
CSU aims to continue a stretch of dominance in front of its home crowd. The Bucs have won their last four home games going back to 2019 and posted a 15-6 mark at home dating back to the 2016 season.
Pricing for season tickets range from $30 to $95. Contact Associate Athletics Director for Development/Ticketing Cliff Miller at (843) 863-7523 for more information.