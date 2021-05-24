Hawks lose nine seniors

Nearly 10 seniors suited up for the final time in the Class 3A playoffs for Hanahan High School’s baseball team.
The Hawks finished 18-10 after before being eliminated from the district tournament by Aynor on May 19.
“Like anybody else, we would like to still be playing but it wasn’t in the cards for us, said HHS coach Brian Mitchell, who reached the 300-win mark on April 30. All these guys played hard and had themselves a pretty good season, though.”
Hanahan was unranked to start the season but rounded up a region championship.
The Hawks squandered a lead late to Gilbert in the district’s winner’s bracket and fell into the loser’s bracket with a tough loss, getting eliminated two days later by Aynor.
The elimination game was the finale for nine seniors, including three of the Hawks' top players: P/2B AJ Bryant, OF Luke Blankenship and C Coleman Jenkins.
Bryant finished 4-3 on the bump with a 1.24 earned-run average. He fanned 51 batters in 45 innings. Jenkins batted .346 with four home runs and 23 RBIs. Blankenship hit .322 with 15 RBIs and 19 runs scored.
More seniors are OF Johnathan Shelton (.440 BA), P Josh Litwin, P Logan Wilson, 2B Gene Blackmon, P Austin Mitchum (2-0, 2.03 ERA) and DH Travis Jones.
The good news is the Hawks return most of their starters in the field, two key arms and receive an influx of young talent off the junior varsity squad. The JV finished 20-0 and won the Hanahan Invitational Tournament over spring break.
Three players returning batted over .300, led by junior shortstop Aryan Patel. He hit .359 with 20 RBIs and 28 runs while walking 21 times. His .495 on-base percentage was the highest on the team.
Junior second baseman Ethan Walker chimed in with a .328 batting average, scoring 22 runs and compiling a .471 on-base percentage. Junior outfielder Mason Woznac batted .316.
Junior third baseman Brick Nichols is another returning starter, having batted .274 with 15 RBIs.
Junior 1B/P Foster Nicodin, who hit four home runs, and sophomore C/P Nick Cappello will be the most experienced arms coming back in 2022.
Nicodin had a 4-1 mark with a 0.53 ERA. He struck out 35 batters in 26.2 innings. Cappello went 3-1 with a 3.36 ERA, striking out 39 batters in 33.1 innings.
Cappello starts behind the dish.
Reliever Braylon Mitchell logged 12 innings on the mound after being called up from JV and was 1-1 with a save and 2.92 ERA. He struck out 15 batters.
The win was against Bishop England in a decisive third game for the region championship after the two squads split two regular season encounters.