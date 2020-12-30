Godfrey, Winans earn conference recognition

A pair of Charleston Southern women’s basketball players earned the Big South Conference’s weekly awards, as announced by the league on Dec. 28.
Junior G/F Sharita Godfrey earned player of the week for the first time in her collegiate career while forward Makenna Winans was recognized as freshman of the week for the first time.
The duo powered the Buccaneers through a two-game sweep of Hampton on Dec. 21 and 22 at the HU Convention Center. Godfrey connected on a game-winning 3-pointer on the way to a team-high 15 points in the 49-47 victory against the Pirates in the opener.
Winans was 4 for 4 from the 3-point line in the second contest and knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer from straightaway to give CSU a 50-47 lead. Her 14 points were a career-high on the season and guided the Bucs to the 58-53 win.
The Bucs (4-2, 2-0 Big South) are back in action on Jan. 4-5 at Buccaneer Field House against Gardner-Webb. Both games tip at 7 p.m.
CSU travels to Radford on Jan. 9 and 10 before hosting UNC Asheville on Jan. 15 and 16.
On the season, senior G Carmella Walker (11.3 ppg) and sophomore G Sha’Mya Leigh (10.3 ppg) lead the CSU women in scoring. Senior F Alyssia Faye (9.3 ppg) and Godfrey (8.8 ppg) are third and fourth in scoring but lead in rebounding with seven and 6.3 boards, respectively. Leigh is the team leader in assists and steals.
CSU men’s basketball
The Buccaneers are 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the conference as they head to Boiling Springs, N.C., for two games against Gardner-Webb on Jan. 4 and 5.
They host Radford on Jan. 9 and 10.
The Bucs last played on Dec. 22, falling 70-68 against Hampton at CSU.
Junior guard Phlandrous Fleming (18.3 ppg), freshman guard Ja’Quavian Florence (11.5 ppg) and freshman forward Melvin Edwards (10.2 ppg) are CSU’s top three scorers. Fleming leads in rebounding with 7.7 per game.