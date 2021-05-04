Garcia new CSU women's basketball coach

Moncks Corner, SC (29461)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.