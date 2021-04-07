Four Bucs earn all-conference honors in volleyball

Four Charleston Southern volleyball players garnered all-Big South honors after a historic spring season on the court for the Buccaneers.
MB Paige Reagor was named to the conference’s first team while OH/RS Peyton Thompson and OH Dayana Chara landed on the second team. MB Indigo Young earned all-Freshman honors for the Bucs.
Reagor’s first-team recognition is her second all-Big South accolade after earning all-Freshman honors in 2019. Reagor was named the Big South Player of the Week twice in the spring season and finished among the conference leaders in hitting percentage (.335), kills (3.41 per set), blocks (1.08 per set) and points (4.06 per set).
Thompson’s finished among the league’s top 10 in kills (3.32 per set) and points (3.95 per set). Thompson also got it done off the court with a 4.0 grade-point average and was an all-academic team member for the conference.
Chara was named the Big South Player of the Week once during the spring and gave the Bucs three players on the frontline that sat among the Big South’s top 10 in kills (3.47 per set) and points (3.77 per set).
Young finished in the top 10 in hitting percentage (.304) and second on the CSU team in blocks (0.7 per set).
Charleston Southern had at least one student-athlete named to the first team and all-Freshman team in back-to-back seasons and their five accolades are the most since the 2016 season.
Also, the nine Big South wins is a record for CSU and the 9-5 mark was also the best season in winning percentage since the 1994 season (7-1) and is the fourth-highest (.643) in program history.
Schmitz earns conference nod in tennis
Charleston Southern tennis senior Michelle Schmitz was named the Big South women’s tennis Player of the Week.
Schmitz, a senior from Ahrweiler, Germany, went 2-0 in the Bucs’ road trip to Virginia taking down her Longwood and Radford counterparts. She made quick work April 2, winning 6-0, 6-3 then clinched the Bucs’ 4-3 win over Radford in a comeback 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win April 3.
Schmitz’s win Saturday improved her record to 3-1 in Big South singles play at the time and her match-clinching win at Radford kept the unbeaten season alive, setting the stage for Tuesday’s home match with Presbyterian.
She also went 2-0 in doubles over the weekend to stay perfect with a 6-0 win Friday and 6-4 victory Saturday alongside doubles partner Luiza Fullana.
The accolade is the second for Schmitz after winning Player of the Week honors in March 2019 as a sophomore.