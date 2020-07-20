Former BHS standout on Thorpe Award preseason list

Former Berkeley High School football standout Israel Mukuamu has been named to the preseason watch list for the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award.
Mukuamu (6-4, 205), a junior defensive back, was an AP second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection a year ago for the South Carolina Gamecocks with four interceptions, including three in an upset win over third-ranked Georgia.
The Thorpe Award preseason watch list includes 49 of the nation's best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences. The preseason watch list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players. The list is not final and players who have outstanding seasons may be added as the season progresses.
The preseason watch list is compiled by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame based on previous performance and preseason All-America lists. A screening committee monitors the watch list players and narrows the field to 10 to 15 semifinalists on the first Monday of November. The committee reconvenes on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The finalists are submitted to a national panel of over 250 sports writers, sportscasters, former players and coaches who vote to determine the winner of the award.
Mukuamu was also recently named to Phil Steele's preseason second-team All-SEC unit and was a preseason fourth-team All-American, according to Steele.
With the three interceptions of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, he became the first Gamecock to record three picks in a game since Patrick Hinton against NC State in 1988 and was recognized as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.
Mukuamu started all 12 games last season and finished with 59 tackles. He started the opener at safety and the last 11 at cornerback.
As a freshman in 2018, Mukuamu played in all 13 games, starting two.
He has also earned academic honors by the SEC both years in Columbia.