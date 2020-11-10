Fleming PoY; CSU third in preseason poll

Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball team has the preseason Big South player of the Year on the roster for the first time ever and is projected to finish third in the conference this winter.
Buccaneers senior guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. earned the nod as the conference’s player of the year. Last season, Fleming was the conference’s defensive player of the year and top 10 in nearly every statistical category, including scoring (17.4 ppg), assists (3.7 apg), blocks (1.5 bpg) and minutes (35.1 mpg), while leading the league in rebounding (8.6 rpg).
Fleming posted 12 double-doubles last season and recorded the first triple-double in a conference tournament game. The Athens, Ga., native also became just the second player in CSU history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks in a career.
The Buccaneers bring back three starters and 10 letterwinners from a squad that finished 14-18 overall and 7-11 in the Big South. Senior guard Deontaye Buskey (10.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and senior forward Ty Jones (10.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg) also return to the starting lineup.
Winthrop was tabbed the preseason favorite with 21 of the possible 24 first-place votes while UNC Asheville finished second with a pair of first-place votes.
Gardner-Webb grabbed a single first-place vote and USC Upstate rounds out the top five.
The Buccaneers begin the 2020-21 campaign on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 in N.C. State’s Wolfpack Invitational.
The Bucs also released their non-conference slate on Nov. 10, with home dates versus future Big South Conference member North Carolina A&T (Dec. 1) and Columbia International (Dec. 17) as well as road trips to Duke (Dec. 12) and historic Cameron Indoor Stadium and make the return trip to North Carolina Central (Dec. 15).
CSU tips off its conference slate Dec. 21 when Hampton visits and has home dates with Radford, USC Upstate, Winthrop and Longwood. The Bucs hit the road for matchups with Gardner-Webb, UNC Asheville, Campbell, High Point and Presbyterian.
All-Conference
First Team
Phlandrous Fleming Jr, Charleston Southern (Preseason Player of the Year)
DJ Burns, Winthrop
DeVon Baker, UNC Asheville
Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop
Jaheam Cornwall, Gardner-Webb
Second Team
Tommy Bruner, USC Upstate
LJ Thorpe, UNC Asheville
John-Michael Wright, High Point
Everette Hammond, USC Upstate
Kareem Reid, Gardner-Webb
2020-21 Preseason Poll
1) Winthrop (21)
2) UNC Asheville (2)
3) Charleston Southern
4) Gardner-Webb (1)
5) USC Upstate
6) Radford
7) High Point
8) Longwood
9) Hampton
10) Campbell
11) Presbyterian