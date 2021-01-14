First Tee - Greater Charleston offers new initiative for youth golfers

First Tee – Greater Charleston is partnering with local golf courses to offer youth free rounds of golf.
The nonprofit committed to providing the opportunity to learn the game of golf through structured, educational programs that build character and life-enhancing values in children and teens announced a new initiative that offers youth under the age of 18 free rounds of golf in 2021 at five area courses. The “Swing It Forward CHS” initiative is a movement made possible by donors who wish to pay it forward by creating on-course golf experiences by removing barriers to make the game more accessible to all local youth. Charleston-area youth are invited to play for free for a year at select courses beginning immediately.
First Tee - Greater Charleston, in partnership with the following area golf courses, has covered the cost for all youth to play as often as they would like for free:
• Berkeley Country Club, 772 Exeter Plantation Rd., Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461
• Charleston Municipal, 2110 Maybank Hwy, Charleston, S.C. 29412
• Patriots Point Links, 1 Patriots Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 29464
• Wescott Golf Club, 5000 Wescott Club Dr., Summerville, S.C. 29485
• Wrenwoods Golf Course, 100 Cusabee Trail, Joint Base Charleston, S.C. 29404.
“We see the inherent values of responsibility, integrity, and confidence that youth grasp while playing a round of golf, and we want every child interested to have this opportunity as often as possible,” First Tee – Greater Charleston Executive Director Bucky Dudley said. “We are grateful for our donors and the many courses that share our mission of making the game of golf more accessible to the next generation of players.”
How to play free golf:
• Call a partner course to reserve a tee time.
• Tee times must be booked day of play.
• Upon arrival, sign in at the golf shop.
• Loaner clubs are first come, first served.
• Kids are encouraged to walk because it is a healthy choice.
• Adults are welcome to walk, ride, or play along (adults are subject to course playing and riding fees).
The Greater Charleston Chapter of First Tee was started in 2008 and currently has 225 volunteers as coaches and mentors. There are more than 17,000 youth that participate in First Tee – Greater Charleston programs on eight area golf courses from Moncks Corner to Summerville and James Island to Mt. Pleasant. While many First Tee alumni have gone on to play collegiate golf, graduate college and start successful careers, First Tee is most proud of its efforts in building good golfers and better people.
Individuals interested in supporting “Swing It Forward CHS” should contact, Ben Grandy, director of operations, at ben@firstteeCHS.org. Donations will help create and sustain this initiative for many more children and teens to play. To learn more about the “Swing it Forward CHS” initiative or to donate to help the organization sustain this initiative and other programs, visit www.firstteechs.org, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.