Denson announces early signing class

  • Updated
Autry Denson 122420

Charleston Southern football coach Autry Denson signed five players to the program on Dec. 16.

 Contributed photo/CSU Sports

Charleston Southern football coach Autry Denson announced the 2021 early signing class on Wednesday morning as the Buccaneers welcomed five players to CSU.

Denson reeled in players from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia: two offensive linemen, a defensive back, a linebacker and defensive lineman.

“We got better today. When I say we, I mean we as in our university, our Charleston community, and our football ministry,” Denson said on the signing class. “These five young men are examples of what is possible as a result of having a strong faith in God, heeding the guidance of their parents, coaches and loved ones, excelling academically, being committed to leading both on and off the field, and working relentlessly to become good football players.”

The Buccaneers kick off the 2021 spring season at Kennesaw State on March 13 before returning to Buccaneer Field for the home opener against Robert Morris on March 20.

More details on the signing class below:

Jake Johnson

Offensive Line (6-5, 300)

Mooresville, N.C. - Lake Norman High School

Playing senior season in the spring due to COVID issues in North Carolina

Part of the Elite 11 Football Leadership Council with Lake Norman

2020 Preseason all-state and three-year starter

Plans on majoring in economics at Charleston Southern

Neyland Walker

Offensive Line (6-4, 270)

Canton, N.C. - Pisgah High School

Playing senior season in the spring due to COVID issues in North Carolina

2020 preseason all-state and three-year starter

All-conference track and field

Plans on majoring in supply chain management at Charleston Southern

Jaiden Miller

Defensive Back (5-10, 170)

Brunswick, Ga. - Glynn Academy

Two-time first team all-region selection at defensive back

Posted 67 solo tackles, 15 assisted tackles, six interceptions and 32 pass break-ups

Holds Glynn County 400-meter record (49.07)

Plans on majoring in education at Charleston Southern

Nick Perry

Linebacker (6-1, 200)

Buford, Ga. - Buford High School

Named to the U.S. Under-17 National Football Team by USA Football

Three-year starter

Edward Owusu

Defensive Line (6-0, 225)

Irmo - Dutch Fork High School

Posted 135 tackles, 12 sacks, 31 tackles for loss and five pass break-ups

Four-time state champion

All-state selection

Has not decided on a major at Charleston Southern, but plans to pursue classes in Kinesiology