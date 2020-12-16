Denson announces early signing class

Charleston Southern football coach Autry Denson announced the 2021 early signing class on Wednesday morning as the Buccaneers welcomed five players to CSU.
Denson reeled in players from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia: two offensive linemen, a defensive back, a linebacker and defensive lineman.
“We got better today. When I say we, I mean we as in our university, our Charleston community, and our football ministry,” Denson said on the signing class. “These five young men are examples of what is possible as a result of having a strong faith in God, heeding the guidance of their parents, coaches and loved ones, excelling academically, being committed to leading both on and off the field, and working relentlessly to become good football players.”
The Buccaneers kick off the 2021 spring season at Kennesaw State on March 13 before returning to Buccaneer Field for the home opener against Robert Morris on March 20.
More details on the signing class below:
Jake Johnson
Offensive Line (6-5, 300)
Mooresville, N.C. - Lake Norman High School
Playing senior season in the spring due to COVID issues in North Carolina
Part of the Elite 11 Football Leadership Council with Lake Norman
2020 Preseason all-state and three-year starter
Plans on majoring in economics at Charleston Southern
Neyland Walker
Offensive Line (6-4, 270)
Canton, N.C. - Pisgah High School
Playing senior season in the spring due to COVID issues in North Carolina
2020 preseason all-state and three-year starter
All-conference track and field
Plans on majoring in supply chain management at Charleston Southern
Jaiden Miller
Defensive Back (5-10, 170)
Brunswick, Ga. - Glynn Academy
Two-time first team all-region selection at defensive back
Posted 67 solo tackles, 15 assisted tackles, six interceptions and 32 pass break-ups
Holds Glynn County 400-meter record (49.07)
Plans on majoring in education at Charleston Southern
Nick Perry
Linebacker (6-1, 200)
Buford, Ga. - Buford High School
Named to the U.S. Under-17 National Football Team by USA Football
Three-year starter
Edward Owusu
Defensive Line (6-0, 225)
Irmo - Dutch Fork High School
Posted 135 tackles, 12 sacks, 31 tackles for loss and five pass break-ups
Four-time state champion
All-state selection
Has not decided on a major at Charleston Southern, but plans to pursue classes in Kinesiology