CSU's Mims, Bulldogs earn preseason accolades

Charleston Southern junior defensive lineman Shaundre Mims was recognized as a third-team FCS preseason all-American by HERO Sports.
Mims had a record-setting sophomore season that included all-conference and all-American recognition.
The Vanceboro, N.C. native led the Big South Conference with 10 sacks on the season, including nine sacks in the conference. He finished among the conference leaders in tackles for loss.
Only Kennesaw State's Bryson Armstrong (11 sacks in 2017) has recorded more sacks in a single season by a Big South player.
Mims helped the Buccaneers make 35 sacks and eclipse the conference’s previous sack record of 34 set by CSU in 2017.
Also, three Citadel players earned recognition. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 21 in the HERO Sports preseason poll.
Quarterback Brandon Rainey was a first-team pick as an athlete while linebacker Willie Eubanks III and running back Alex Ramsey, a transfer from VMI, were third-team selections.
Rainey accounted for a school-record 30 touchdowns in 2019 for the Bulldogs, finishing with 900 rushing yards and 1,114 passing yards.
Eubanks finished last season with 112 total tackles, becoming the first Bulldog to eclipse 100 tackles since 2016.
Ramsey rushed for 1,326 yards and 22 touchdowns at VMI last season. He also added 50 catches for 323 yards.