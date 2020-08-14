CSU suspends plan to play football in fall

Following internal discussions between the Charleston Southern football coaching staff, student-athletes and university administration, the Charleston Southern athletic department announced the Buccaneers will be suspending their plans to play football in the fall.
On Aug. 12, when the Big South announced it was postponing fall sports to the spring of 2021, it left the door open for football programs to play up to four non-conference games. CSU had planned to pursue those four games.
"Due to the increasing uncertainty related to fall college sports across the country, as well as internal discussions with our student-athletes, coaching staff, and university administration, the Charleston Southern Football ministry has decided to suspend plans to play an abbreviated football schedule in the fall of 2020,” CSU said in a statement released Friday.
“As always, decisions on our return to play are based on what is best for the safety, health, physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of our student-athletes. Delaying football competition this semester allows us to align with every other fall sport in the Big South Conference, frees our football team to prepare for conference and national championships in the spring, and, most importantly, allows our student-athletes to focus on their studies without adding unnecessary complexity to their lives in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander said the conference's intention is to shift fall seasons to the spring.
"We would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year," he said.