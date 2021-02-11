CSU seasons set to kick off

Charleston Southern’s baseball schedule includes a 40-game conference slate and notable non-conference matchups against South Carolina and Boston College.
The Buccaneers crank up the season at home Feb. 19-21 against the Eagles of the Atlantic Coast Conference, the first three games of 22 set for Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark this spring. The Bucs then compete in The Swig and Swine College Classic at Shipyard Ballpark Feb. 26-27.
The Buccaneers begin Big South play at home against Longwood March 5-6 in a three-game series at CSU Ballpark. CSU will also host UNC Asheville, High Point, USC Upstate, Winthrop, Gardner-Webb, Winthrop and Presbyterian while will traveling to Presbyterian, Gardner-Webb, Winthrop, Campbell, and UNC Asheville.
The Buccaneers’ non-conference encounter against the Gamecocks is April 13 in Columbia.
The top four teams in conference play will advance to the conference tournament May 27-29 at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C.
The Buccaneers have capacity limitations for all home events this spring, including softball and football.
Softball
The Charleston Southern softball team begins a new season at home on Feb. 20-21 against Cleveland State and Eastern Kentucky.
The Buccaneers then travel to Coastal Carolina and the University of Georgia for tournaments Feb. 26-28 and March 5-7.
CSU opens the conference slate at home on March 9-10 against USC Upstate and Radford visits Charleston March 19-20. The Buccaneers are set to host 18 games this spring.
Football
The Charleston Southern football team was projected to finish third in the Big South Conference in a preseason poll.
The Bucs received one first-place vote but came in behind defending champion Monmouth and Kennesaw State. Gardner-Webb and Robert Morris round out the preseason poll.
CSU begins the season at Kennesaw State on March 13 before hosting Robert Morris on March 20. The Buccaneers travel to Monmouth on March 27 and host Gardner-Webb on April 3.
In their last season, the Buccaneers finished 6-6 in 2019 after going 5-1 down the stretch. They didn’t play in the fall of 2020 because of COVID-19.