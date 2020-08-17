CSU completes baseball staff

First-year Charleston Southern baseball coach Marc MacMillan added a volunteer assistant coach on Aug. 17 to complete the Buccaneers’ coaching staff.
MacMillan brought in Colby Bortles, who will help coach hitters and infielders. Bortles is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blake Bortles.
"I am very excited to have Coach Bortles join us here at CSU," MacMillan said. "His faith, coaching and baseball experience, tireless work ethic, familiarity with me, and knowledge of the system being implemented made him an ideal addition to the staff."
Bortles comes to CSU from Rollins College, where he was an assistant for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
The Oviedo, Fla., native played for Ole Miss from 2014-17 and ranks 10th in school history with 153 RBIs. He made more than 200 starts and was a two-time captain for the Rebels. Bortles was a career .271 hitter, collecting 43 doubles, 27 home runs and 184 hits before being drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 22nd round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft. He played three years in the Tigers organization before joining the coaching staff at Rollins College.
Bortles was a member of Ole Miss’s 2014 College World Series squad and a second team All-Southeastern Conference third baseman as a senior.
Rollins College coach Jon Sjogren said Bortles made an immediate impact on the Rollins program.
"He was able to draw from his experiences as a high-level player and could communicate and connect with our players in a special way,” Sjogren said in a CSU press release. “He is a tireless worker who brings insight, energy, and excitement to every game, practice, and planning session. I am excited to watch Colby's career develop."
In June, MacMillan hired Anthony Izzio to handle the pitching staff and former MLB outfielder Matt den Dekker to coach outfielders and hitters.
MacMillian was hired in May, replacing interim coach George Schaefer.
MacMillan spent seven years at Ole Miss as director of baseball operations and later the Rebels’ volunteer assistant coach before coming to CSU.