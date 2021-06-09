CSU: Bucs add to coaching staffs

Charleston Southern football coach Autry Denson added a pair of position coaches to the staff for the upcoming season.
Brandon Lemon takes over as the Buccaneers’ wide receivers coach and Demetrius Coley will step in to lead the defensive line.
Lemon joins the Bucs following coaching stops at Lehigh, Notre Dame, New Haven, St. Lawrence and Methodist.
Lemon most recently served as the wide receivers coach for the Mountain Hawks.
Prior to Lehigh, Lemon spent two seasons at the University of Notre Dame, where he began as an offensive analyst working with the wide receivers before moving up to serve as the wide receiver graduate assistant.
In addition to his college experience, Lemon has spent time coaching with the U.S. National Team. Recently, he served as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Coach for the U-17 team who beat Team Mexico 51-7 in the 2020 International Bowl.
As a student-athlete, Lemon was a four-year letterwinner at Salisbury University in Maryland.
Lemon graduated from Salisbury in 2012 with a degree in sociology.
Coley joins the Bucs after making stops at Western Kentucky and UVA Wise.
Coley returned to his alma mater at WKU in June 2020, serving as a defensive line graduate assistant with the program.
Prior to his return to WKU, Coley served as the defensive line coach and head strength and conditioning coach at UVA Wise. His defensive front ranked among the best in the league during his tenure with UVA Wise ranking third in the Mountain East Conference in total defense while ranking 19th nationally in total defense.
As a player, Coley was a three-year starter at Western Kentucky University.
Coley obtained a bachelor's degree in criminology from Western Kentucky in 2014.
Kyles joins women’s basketball coaching staff
Charleston Southern women's basketball coach Clarisse Garcia added one of her former players, Jordan Kyles, to the coaching staff as an assistant.
Kyles joins CSU after stops at Georgia College and State, Converse, York Prep and Northwestern High School.
Kyles played for Garcia at Palm Beach Atlantic. Garcia was recently tabbed to lead the CSU program.
“She was a competitive sharp-shooter as a player and is a driven professional now,” Garcia said.
During her recent two-year stint as an assistant at Georgia College and State, Kyles worked on planning practices and scouting opponents, and was heavily involved in recruiting. She also worked with players in individual skill development.
Off the court, Kyles has extensive volunteer experience, having worked with Impact Sports International from 2014-18 in various locations assisting with basketball clinics in Myanmar, Cambodia, Tunisia and several prison ministries within South Carolina.
Kyles was a standout basketball player at Palm Beach Atlantic and graduated from the Florida school in 2012 with a degree in Cross-Cultural Studies. She added her Master of Liberal Arts with a history concentration from Converse in 2019.