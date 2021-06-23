Charleston Southern announces kickoff times for home football games

Charleston Southern has unveiled its home kickoff times for the upcoming football season.

The Bucs host Monmouth (Sept. 18), Hampton (Oct. 16), Campbell (Oct. 30) and North Carolina A&T (Nov. 6) at Buccaneer Field. The first two contests are slated for 6 p.m., while the others start at 1 p.m. Hampton serves as the homecoming opponent.

Originally, the Bucs were set to open Sept. 2 at home against Mercer but that game was canceled.

Charleston Southern now begins the 2021 slate at The Citadel on Sept. 11. The Buccaneers travel six times in the regular season.

The Bucs have won their last four home games going back to 2019 and are 15-6 at home since 2016.

Pricing for season tickets range from $30 to $95. Contact Associate Athletics Director for Development/Ticketing Cliff Miller at (843) 863-7523 for more information.