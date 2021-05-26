Charleston Southern adds 2 coaches to women's basketball staff

Charleston Southern women’s basketball coach Clarisse Garcia announced the addition of Stephanie Stoglin-Reed and Ashley Jones to the coaching staff on May 25.
Stoglin-Reed will serve as the Bucs’ associate head coach and comes to CSU by way of Southern Miss, with previous experience at Marshall, Kansas State, Texas State and North Texas. Jones joins the Bucs as an assistant coach and brings experience by way of the ATL Bucks Basketball, Nike ProSkills EYBL Basketball and Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
“When it came to hiring a staff, I wanted to be surrounded by great, high-character people who will help me build something special, the right way,” Garcia said. “It was important that they embody the mission and values of CSU, as well as the overall vision for the program. I wanted people with unmatched passion, energy, and enthusiasm, who will push our players hard, and love them even harder”
Stoglin-Reed has nearly a decade of collegiate coaching experience and spent the last two seasons as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Southern Miss. She has also made stops as an assistant at schools in Conference USA, the Big 12 and Sun Belt Conference.
In her time with the Golden Eagles, Stoglin-Reed coached the post players and led the recruiting efforts, which included the signing and development of 2021 Conference USA Freshman of the Year Melyia Grayson. Stoglin-Reed also led the charge in recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic, getting four early signees in the 2021 class, including a pair of McDonald’s All-American nominees.
Prior to her time in Hattiesburg, Stoglin-Reed spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Marshall University, where she played an instrumental role in bringing the top-rated recruiting class in Conference USA history to Huntington in 2017. Stoglin-Reed also spent one season on the staff at Kansas State, where she helped the Wildcats return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2011-12 season, reaching the Round of 32 in the process.
Stoglin-Reed began her collegiate coaching career on the men’s side as a director of player development at North Texas.
Jones brings with her 10-plus years of administrative and coaching experience within collegiate athletic departments and youth athletic organizations and has worked in multiple levels throughout her professional career.
Prior to serving as a head coach and skills coach with the ATL Bucks program, Jones served as the Director of Basketball Operations and recruiting coordinator for the Nike ProSkills EYBL Basketball from July 2016-2019. She also served as the 17U National Head Coach.
Previous collegiate experience came at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where she served as an assistant women’s basketball coach, recruiting coordinator and an adjunct professor at OWU.
Jones graduated from Oklahoma Wesleyan University in December 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She added her MBA with an emphasis in marketing in December 2013.