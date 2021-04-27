Bulldogs, East Carolina among CSU foes

Charleston Southern’s fall football schedule cranks up on a Thursday night, includes a couple FBS battles and takes the Buccaneers into downtown Charleston for a matchup with rival Citadel.
Those are some non-conference highlights of a schedule that includes a six-game Big South Conference slate.
It all starts on Thursday, Sept. 2 against the visiting Mercer Bears of the Southern Conference. The two programs have never met on the football field.
The Buccaneers, who just completed the spring schedule with a 2-2 mark, travel to the Citadel on Sept. 11 before returning home to begin Big South play against Monmouth on Sept. 18.
Charleston Southern’s first encounter with a FBS program in 2021 is Sept 25 at East Carolina for the first-ever meeting between ECU and CSU.
The Buccaneers are 0-21 all-time against FBS opponents. The closest of those matchups was a 21-20 loss at Vanderbilt in 2014.
The Buccaneers return to conference play for two straight after an open date on Oct. 2, traveling to Robert Morris on Oct. 9 and hosting Hampton on Oct. 16.
CSU makes a trip to North Alabama for a non-conference matchup on Oct. 23 as the Lions continue their transition period to joining the Big South as a football-only member.
The Buccaneers cap the home portion of the slate with back-to-back conference games against Campbell (Oct. 30) and North Carolina A&T (Nov. 6) before ending conference play on Nov. 13 at Gardner-Webb.
The final game of the regular season pits the Buccaneers against their second FBS opponent when they travel to meet the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 20.
Kickoff times or CSU home football games will be announced at a later date.
The Bucs finished 6-6 in the fall of 2019 winning five of their final six games to break even in their first campaign under Coach Autry Denson.