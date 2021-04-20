Bucs will go to FSU in 2024

Charleston Southern’s football team will make its third trip to the capital of the Sunshine State in 2024, visiting Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium to tangle with the Florida State Seminoles on Nov. 23 of that year.
The schools announced the matchup on April 20.
The encounter will be the third meeting between the two programs and CSU's fifth matchup all-time against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent. The Bucs are 0-2 all-time against Florida State. The Seminoles handled CSU (62-10) in 2011 and (52-8) in 2016.
The 2024 matchup continues the Bucs' announcements of FBS opponents appearing on future football schedules. CSU is also slated to face off against East Carolina and Georgia in the fall, North Carolina State in 2022, Vanderbilt in 2023 and Clemson in 2026.
CSU is 0-21 all-time against FBS opponents. The closest of those matchups was a 21-20 loss at Vanderbilt in 2014.
The Bucs just wrapped up the 2021 spring schedule with a 2-2 mark and won six of their final eight games to go 6-6 in the fall of 2019.