Bucs name next baseball coach

Charleston Southern has named its 11th baseball coach.
On Friday, Buccaneers athletics director Jeff Barber announced Ole Miss assistant coach Marc MacMillan would lead the program moving forward. MacMillan takes over for interim coach George Schaefer, who guided CSU for the 2020 season.
“He comes to CSU with an incredible reputation as a great coach and better person from many of the premier baseball coaches in America,” Barber said. “Ole Miss has had an elite baseball program under Coach Mike Bianco and Mac has been an integral part of their success for the past six years.”
MacMillan, who played at Ole Miss from 1993-96, spent the last four seasons as the volunteer assistant and was the Rebels’ director of operations for two years before that.
The Rebels were 16-1 this spring and ranked No. 5 in the country before the season was cut short due to COVID-19 concerns. Ole Miss posted two wins over No. 1 Louisville on the opening weekend of the season and then knocked off No. 17 East Carolina later as part of a 16-game winning streak.
The Buccaneers were 7-12.
In MacMillan’s seven seasons on staff, the Rebels made five NCAA Regionals, two Super Regionals and a College World Series.
Along with serving as the team's first base coach, MacMillan worked with outfielders, assisted in coaching hitting and baserunning.
The Rebels swiped 93 stolen bases in 2019, tying a team record set in 2014 by a squad that advanced to the CWS.
Prior to Ole Miss, MacMillan was associate head coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff for three years and recruiting coordinator and pitching coach at Arkansas-Monticello for one season.
MacMillan has also led programs at Crichton College and Memphis University School and was an associate scout for the Seattle Mariners.