Brabham no stranger to a season cut short

Raelee Brabham has been here.
She’s dealt with the sting of a season cut short before.
As a senior at Berkeley High School in 2019, the Stags standout lost the entire campaign with a devastating injury thanks to a collision at first base in the opening regular season game. A broken tibia and fibula, and dislocated ankle, kept her off the field for what promised to be a special season. Brabham had surgery that required nine screws, two metal plates and a steel rod placed to stabilize the foot.
“It’s still kind of a blur,” said Brabham, who earned all-state honors as a junior pitcher. “I remember running to first base and then next thing I know I was on the ground, laying on my back. I lifted my knees to my chest and I saw my toes going from the way they were supposed to be pointing to pointing at the ground.”
Brabham faced down the brunt of the heartache over the following week or two and settled in to a new role as an assistant coach for the Stags. She took then-freshman hurler Gracie Decuir under her wings and Berkeley went on to post another solid season, winning the region and finishing 19-7 after losing to eventual state champion Lexington High School in the district playoffs.
“It was very difficult at first,” Brabham said. “I knew I couldn’t do anything. I felt like I might be getting in the way but just from talking to people and having people there for me, it wasn’t that I was getting in the way. I could help them in a different way. I had to change my mindset. I had to have a talk with God and change that. Once that changed I knew something good can come out of the injury. That made it a lot easier. Watching Gracie get to pitch felt really good to me. It was like watching my little sister grow up.”
Another silver lining in the cloud was a fact she had a college career ahead at Coastal Carolina. She signed with the Chanticleers after a special junior campaign that saw her go 18-4 inside the circle and bat .347.
By the time Brabham arrived on the Conway campus in the summer of 2019, she felt more and more like her old self. Months of physical rehabilitation saw to it.
Chanticleers coaches took it slow in the fall, asking Brabham to go about 70 percent, and she got it dialed in closer to 100 percent for her first college season. She still has to do some physical rehab for range of motion but 95 percent Brabham was effective.
She pitched in 13 games for the Chanticleers, starting eight of those, and led the staff with six victories and 48 strikeouts. Brabham went on to finish eighth in the Sun Belt Conference with a 2.53 earned-run average.
As part of a 20.2-inning scoreless stretch, Brabham was Sun Belt Player of the Week on Feb. 25 for hurling shutouts against Seton Hall and UMBC.
COVID-19 concerns shut down the sports world in March, though, and Brabham had the same thought running through her head as she did in 2019.
“At first, it was completely heartbreaking,” Brabham said. “I was thinking I lost another season of playing but then I thought about it. This time off has been so great for me. I’ve been able to get healthy. I’ve been able to recover some injuries that started at the beginning of the season. I know next year I will be so much better. When we start back, I will have two years under my belt of getting better.”
She’ll also still be a freshman. The NCAA granted athletes an additional year of eligibility to make up for the lost season.
Brabham plans to use the next several months wisely, adding an offspeed pitch to her repertoire to go along with work on accuracy and movement. She knows hitters she faced this spring will remember her in 2021 and she wants to be ready.
“Once you get to Division I, you can’t blow it past people anymore,” she said. “You have to be able to mix it up a lot. I’ve thrown every single pitch I know how to throw in college.”
In the classroom, Brabham earned a spot on the dean’s list with a grade-point average of 3.25 or better.