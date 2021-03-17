SC’s top stimulus scams in 2020 returning soon

from A1
Money from the new $1.9 trillion stimulus package could start rolling out this week. It’s one of the largest stimulus relief bills yet. It includes another cash infusion to help struggling Americans and businesses hit hard as the economic impact of COVID-19 plays out.
Now as vaccinations increase there is new optimism that it will soon be over. Lawmakers who voted for the recent package believe additional stimulus money will give a sturdy foundation to a new economy and create new opportunities.
But some people have a different idea about stimulus money — they want to steal it. And with millions soon spending fresh money, the opportunities will be endless for those using charm, creativity and deceit.
“These scammers are out there and they are taking advantage of the headlines,” said Bailey Parker, Communications Director for the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA). “They are going to do whatever they can to separate you from your money or your private information.”
There’s always going to be scammers but now more than ever they are aware when potential victims may have some new money. Such was the case during the first two rounds of stimulus payments in March and December of 2020.
The SCDCA reports the three most common scams in South Carolina for 2020 were purchasing scams from online shopping, service and repair scams and the top reported scam was a crime and warrant scam.
“That means somebody calls and says there is a warrant out for your arrest or there is some sort of citation that you haven’t paid and if you don’t you’re going to be thrown in jail,” said Parker.
Locally there are numerous reports of scams, some are successful and some are not. Potential victims realize during the conversation with the scammer or while their way to purchase pre-paid gift cards, a common request by many swindlers, that things aren’t on the up-and-up. While some people may seem easier to take advantage of, anyone can get caught.
“There is a stereotype that the person who gets scammed, usually the assumption is, that the person is an older adult. The reality is every single age group is getting scammed,” Parker said. “The ones that are most reporting are the older adults, they are the ones that actually do report them.”
Parker added that national numbers show younger adults are the ones getting scammed most often. And the main two reasons victims are swept up in the scam are by either a scare tactic or by being told they would receive a reward. Victims will then play a risk and reward game their head.
“This sounds like a scam but what if it’s not and I get thrown in jail, (…) This sounds like a scam but what if it’s not, I could win five million dollars,” she said.
Among other things, after being signed into law, the new stimulus package extends child tax credits, continues to add an additional $300 to state unemployment payments and gives direct payments up to $1,400 per person to families earning less than $160,000 a year and individuals earning less than $80,000 a year.
“The scams that we saw with the first stimulus checks that went out are definitely going to come back,” said Parker. “So the stimulus payment scams, somebody calling saying they can get you your stimulus payments faster or you need to give over some sort of private information in order to get the stimulus check; none of this is real.”
Additional words of warning from the SCDCA are to do your best not to use a debit card online. Unlike credit cards and gift cards a debit card goes directly to your bank account. Hackers may find a way to get into your account and drain your cash. And if an unknown individual tries to contact you, out of nowhere, be it through an email, a phone call or social media, it is considered the number one red flag that a scammer is prowling.