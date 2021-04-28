Panel discussion planned for COVID recovery issues and concerns

On May 15 from 10 am to 11:30 am, panel members from the Berkeley County Tricommunity area, consisting of Divine 9 representatives and other community members, will provide information to support individuals as they deal with COVID-19, in the areas of financial recovery, physical recovery, mental/emotional recovery, spiritual recovery and educational recovery.
The Virtual Town Hall Program is being designed with the aim of providing helpful information to individuals as they are going through and/or recovering from the effects of COVID-19. There is currently a significant focus on getting individuals vaccinated, along with the precautions to be taken to minimize the illness, but not a great deal of emphasis on the recovery aspect.
In a later email, names of panelist along with log in information will be providde to all who wish to receive the vital information. There will be opportunity for questions following the informational session.
There is still a great deal of concern from those who have experience COVID personally or have witnessed others dealing with the results of it. Everyone is encouraged to save the date and time of the scheduled virtual session. Update information will be provided in this column and may be secured from the council’s website at https://www.facebook.com/monckscornernphc.
Zeta Amicae Shine Brightly as Community Service Providers
The Zeta Amicae of Moncks Corner performed in an outstanding manner at the recent South Carolina State Conference with local chapter Amicae President, Amica Vernesa “Penny” Green being selected as Zeta Amica of the Year. The group also won Zeta Amicae Auxiliary of the Year.
These dedicated ladies, also placed first in the March of Dimes contribution category and second place, statewide, for community service in the Zeta Helping Other People Succeed (ZHOPE) category. Mrs. Green was also elected to the position of State Amicae President for the coming term, and auxiliary member Catherine Mazyck, was elected, to the position of the State’s Keeper of Records.
These ladies work tirelessly to support numerous community needs. During the month of March, they provided 130 books to JK Gourdin Elementary and Miracle Academy Christian School.
They also aided the East Cooper Internal Medicine Center. There is no stopping these ladies and the communities they serve are grateful for their presence. Auxiliary officers for the 2021 – 2023 service terms are: President, Amica Dorothy Blanding; Vice President, Amica Catherine Mazyck; Treasurer, Amica Vernesa Green; Recording Secretary, Amica Vivian Hamilton; Financial Secretary, Amica Izetta Thompson, and Chaplain, Amica Dorothy Howard.
The Zeta Amicae group is an auxiliary of Kappa Alpha Zeta Chapter, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and it is advised by Mrs. Sherry Howard. Mrs. Linda W. Wilson is President of Kappa Alpha Zeta Chapter, Moncks Corner.
Items of Interest
