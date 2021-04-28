Our readers have chosen the winners

Dear readers:
It’s a bright spot this year to be selected as a Best of Berkeley County winner for 2020. We appreciate all the time people took to vote for their local businesses and services.
Nearly 20,000 people voted to choose their favorites through the nomination and voting process that started in November. It’s a testament to our growing community to have so many votes despite some challenges in economic conditions this past year.
The categories range from doctors and lawyers to restaurants and beauty salons – all the services that are needed to serve the people of Berkeley County as we begin to get out and about again. It’s great to see the resiliency of our businesses and the hope they all have for the coming year.
Congratulations to all the winners who have been chosen and we hope you enjoy reading about others in our community in this special section. It’s an honor to be chosen and the award can be displayed at your business for years to come.
You can also find all the winners online at berkeleyind.com or ourgazette.com as a handy reference throughout the year.