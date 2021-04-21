What would happen

I’ve been reading Dear Abby since childhood. Ann Landers too, may she RIP. Advice columnists are the best free entertainment out there. In fact, I used to fantasize about being one…
Dear Ms. Crankypants: My brother’s dog is constantly trying to romance my leg. How can I make him stop? Signed, Jumpy Leg
Dear Jumpy Leg: Every time the dog gets busy with your leg, pop bro in the mouth. Problem solved in 24 hours.
Dear Ms. Crankypants: My girlfriend is a meth addict and I’m in recovery. How much house can we afford to buy? Signed, Wondering
Dear Wondering: The house you need has a choir in it. Find a church and go whenever the doors are open. P.S. Save your money to buy her new teeth.
Dear Ms. Crankypants: My wife doesn’t work but she expects me to cook, clean, pull weeds, do laundry AND hold down a full-time job. What can I say to her? Signed, Tired
Dear Tired: Ask her if she wants champagne or wine with her chocolate. Then grow a spine and tell her to pitch in or pitch a tent in the park. She’s a user and you’re the usee.
Dear Ms. Crankypants: All my husband wants to watch on TV are old shows—Gunsmoke, Adam-12, Bonanza, Andy Griffith, Dragnet, etc. I’m bored to tears. Help! Signed, Re-run
Dear Re-run: If he ever makes it to Gentle Ben, High Chaparral or The Streets of San Francisco, call me! He seems to be seeking comfort in memories of simpler times, so be patient and hopefully this will pass. In the meantime, breathe deep and make one of Aunt Bee’s pies.
Dear Ms. Crankypants: My husband had an affair, we worked through it and now our marriage is strong again. But a little voice keeps saying, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” Would it be wrong if I had an affair, tit for tat? Signed, Cheated-On
Dear Cheated-On: Yes. Way wrong. An eye-for-an-eye leaves everybody blind. Tit for tat? Do you send him cigars every time he buys you flowers? Didn’t think so. P.S. Your little voice is a little bish.
Dear Ms. Crankypants: I want my sister to join me at my favorite “clothing optional” resort. We’re in our 70’s. She keeps politely refusing, but I really think she’d like it. Signed, Wild and Free
Dear Wild and Free: Your sister is trying to tell you that her wild and free days are behind her — and she’s not interested in anyone else’s wild and free behind. This is why Jermaine Stewart sang, “We don’t have to take our clothes off to have a good time.”
Dear Ms. Crankypants: My tomcat keeps urinating in my boyfriend’s shoes. Should I get rid of him? Signed, Cat Pee
Dear Cat Pee: Yes! And after you tell the bf it’s over, change the litterbox.
Dear Ms. Crankypants: My dad left me nothing in his will, even though I took care of him when he was sick. What can I do? Signed, Bummed
Dear Bummed: I’m sorry you expected a tangible reward for caring for your father. You could hire a lawyer and contest the will — or you could gather your memories (plus his favorite pipe and badger-hair shaving brush) and wait for your heavenly reward.
Dear Ms. Crankypants: Why are people so rude these days? Signed, Appalled
Dear Appalled: Because the world has been on fire for 15 months, that’s why. Practice grace and let it go.