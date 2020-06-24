Smith Says

To-do list for summer break: alphabetize book collection

I’m fortunate to have a job that includes several weeks of summer vacation. I look forward to it all year.

Most people, I realize, aren’t as fortunate. I’ve been working for a paycheck since age 15, so I get it. Waiting tables was lucrative, but if you didn’t work, you didn’t get paid. Eventually I found a gig that offered one week off annually, plus paid holidays. I stuck around and managed to earn the max—three weeks off.

One day I asked my boss why we couldn’t earn four weeks. He replied, “If I can do without you for four weeks, I can do without you.”

I’m still looking at a busy summer, even after COVID-19 quashed our travel plans. (We did think about a road trip to visit a famous Tennessee diner, until we realized it would probably be packed with people who had the same idea.)

Without further ado, here’s the summer agenda :

• Re-watch “The Godfather” trilogy.

• Learn a new language. (I say this every year.)

• Clean out all the closets and throw half of that nonsense out.

• Feed someone’s parking meter.

• Spend an entire day barefoot. (Honestly, this is never going to happen. I didn’t even go barefoot as a kid—I think it’s gross. But it sounds summer-y)

• Replenish our stock of greeting cards and update the birthday list.

• Have a bowl of cold soup when it’s Hades hot outside.

• Refinish the kitchen table.

• Upgrade my phone.

• Visit my brothers.

• Attend a wine-tasting

• Make a summer playlist.

• Go berry picking.

• Re-pot some plants, after I buy bigger plant pots.

• Play Putt-Putt.

• Wake up early to see the sunrise.

• Volunteer at a soup kitchen.

• Re-watch my two favorite funny movies, “Saving Silverman” and “Malibu’s Most Wanted.”

• Make Popsicles.

• Go an entire day without modern technology.

• Host a game night. (I kill at Trivial Pursuit.)

• Take yoga classes.

• Eat cotton candy.

• Wear sunblock every day.

• Visit my hormone doctor, my thyroid doctor, my dermatologist, my gastroenterologist, my ophthalmologist and my podiatrist. Fun times!

• Challenge my husband to a pillow fight. (Or not—he swings hard.)

• Bake a birthday cake.

• Make a kite. Also, fly a kite.

• Nap in a hammock. (Do you have one? Can I come over?)

• Go on a picnic.

• Take in a drive-in movie.

• Pray more, stress less.

• Go indoor skydiving.

• Enjoy a spa day. (This also probably won’t happen, seeing as how I’m skittish about being touched by strangers, but a girl can dream.)

• Take a free online class from Yale.

• Paint an accent wall in the living room.

• Go fishing, sunbathe and swim at the river.

• Start a compost pile.

• Host a brunch. (I’d actually rather have it at your house. Can you cook?)

• Go hiking somewhere new.

• Make wine slushies.

• Give kayaking another try.

• Eat from a food truck.

• Learn to play an instrument.

• Grow herbs. (Not THAT herb.)

• Take a beekeeping class.

• Complete a jigsaw puzzle.

• Host a bonfire. (This I can actually do.)

• Finally finish reading “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

• Refill Blessing Boxes.

• Learn to make butter.

• Walk dogs at the animal shelter.

• Arrange our books in alphabetical order. Spices, too. (Widdle swears I sort the laundry alphabetically, but that would just be weird. Wouldn’t it?)

• Watch Boston Pops performances on YouTube.

• Install a bird feeder. And a birdbath.

• Try a cauliflower crust pizza.

• Scrape, sand and paint the porch railings.

Pretty impressive list, eh? Now, here’s what I’ll actually do this summer: Eat, sleep, repeat.

Julie R. Smith, who thinks brunch is so fancy, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.