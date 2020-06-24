To-do list for summer break: alphabetize book collection

I’m fortunate to have a job that includes several weeks of summer vacation. I look forward to it all year.
Most people, I realize, aren’t as fortunate. I’ve been working for a paycheck since age 15, so I get it. Waiting tables was lucrative, but if you didn’t work, you didn’t get paid. Eventually I found a gig that offered one week off annually, plus paid holidays. I stuck around and managed to earn the max—three weeks off.
One day I asked my boss why we couldn’t earn four weeks. He replied, “If I can do without you for four weeks, I can do without you.”
I’m still looking at a busy summer, even after COVID-19 quashed our travel plans. (We did think about a road trip to visit a famous Tennessee diner, until we realized it would probably be packed with people who had the same idea.)
Without further ado, here’s the summer agenda :
• Re-watch “The Godfather” trilogy.
• Learn a new language. (I say this every year.)
• Clean out all the closets and throw half of that nonsense out.
• Feed someone’s parking meter.
• Spend an entire day barefoot. (Honestly, this is never going to happen. I didn’t even go barefoot as a kid—I think it’s gross. But it sounds summer-y)
• Replenish our stock of greeting cards and update the birthday list.
• Have a bowl of cold soup when it’s Hades hot outside.
• Refinish the kitchen table.
• Upgrade my phone.
• Visit my brothers.
• Attend a wine-tasting
• Make a summer playlist.
• Go berry picking.
• Re-pot some plants, after I buy bigger plant pots.
• Play Putt-Putt.
• Wake up early to see the sunrise.
• Volunteer at a soup kitchen.
• Re-watch my two favorite funny movies, “Saving Silverman” and “Malibu’s Most Wanted.”
• Make Popsicles.
• Go an entire day without modern technology.
• Host a game night. (I kill at Trivial Pursuit.)
• Take yoga classes.
• Eat cotton candy.
• Wear sunblock every day.
• Visit my hormone doctor, my thyroid doctor, my dermatologist, my gastroenterologist, my ophthalmologist and my podiatrist. Fun times!
• Challenge my husband to a pillow fight. (Or not—he swings hard.)
• Bake a birthday cake.
• Make a kite. Also, fly a kite.
• Nap in a hammock. (Do you have one? Can I come over?)
• Go on a picnic.
• Take in a drive-in movie.
• Pray more, stress less.
• Go indoor skydiving.
• Enjoy a spa day. (This also probably won’t happen, seeing as how I’m skittish about being touched by strangers, but a girl can dream.)
• Take a free online class from Yale.
• Paint an accent wall in the living room.
• Go fishing, sunbathe and swim at the river.
• Start a compost pile.
• Host a brunch. (I’d actually rather have it at your house. Can you cook?)
• Go hiking somewhere new.
• Make wine slushies.
• Give kayaking another try.
• Eat from a food truck.
• Learn to play an instrument.
• Grow herbs. (Not THAT herb.)
• Take a beekeeping class.
• Complete a jigsaw puzzle.
• Host a bonfire. (This I can actually do.)
• Finally finish reading “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
• Refill Blessing Boxes.
• Learn to make butter.
• Walk dogs at the animal shelter.
• Arrange our books in alphabetical order. Spices, too. (Widdle swears I sort the laundry alphabetically, but that would just be weird. Wouldn’t it?)
• Watch Boston Pops performances on YouTube.
• Install a bird feeder. And a birdbath.
• Try a cauliflower crust pizza.
• Scrape, sand and paint the porch railings.
Pretty impressive list, eh? Now, here’s what I’ll actually do this summer: Eat, sleep, repeat.