Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Scott Applauds Passage of FY21 NDAA
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the following statement upon the Senate passage of the FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act:
"South Carolina serves as more than a training ground for our servicemembers. It serves as a home for thousands of brave men and women and their families," said Senator Tim Scott. "I am proud that we were able to increase funding for South Carolina’s military institutions, for the Department of Defense’s HBCU Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation program, and for pay raises for our military families. South Carolinians are all too familiar with the sacrifices of our military members, and I am glad that Congress is responding to those sacrifices by providing much-needed resources. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our Armed Services to ensure that America remains the greatest and most powerful nation on earth."
The FY21 NDAA authorizes a three percent pay raise for all members of the armed forces. It also includes provisions intended to counter Russia, and makes recommendations for cybersecurity. The bill also builds on the establishment of the United States Space Force, strengthens ties with U.S. allies such as Taiwan, Vietnam, Ukraine, and others, and includes oversight measures to ensure previous reforms to military housing are implemented as intended.
Below is a list of provisions championed by Sen. Scott:
• An increase of $14,025,000 for the Department of Defense’s HBCU Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation program for a total of $52,000,000
• $9.1 billion to procure 95 joint strike fighter aircraft, a number of which will be based in South Carolina
South Carolina specific provisions are listed below:
• $15 million for Joint Base Charleston
• $7 million for Fort Jackson
• $1.53 billion for the Savannah River Site (SRS)
• $25 million for Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative Facility (AMC)
• $1.3 billion for the DOE’s plutonium modernization work
o $241.8 million for the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility
o $200 million for Savannah River Plutonium Operations
• $27 million for the tritium finishing facility