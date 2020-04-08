Thanks for riding along for the past 30 years

Thirty years ago today, I cruised into South Carolina with my then-husband, Mr. Smith. We settled into a tiny house in Berkeley County, about 15 miles from his new job.
Two days later, with most of my belongings still unpacked, I paid a visit to the publisher of the Summerville Journal Scene. This was so long ago, I carried actual newspaper clips from the two North Carolina newspapers I’d worked for.
I turned onto East Doty Avenue and parked by a sprawling brick building. Inside were two cavernous floors, exposed brick and ductwork, enormous windows and two second-floor lofts. On the first floor were a press room, advertising department, darkroom and production department, where articles, headlines and ads were printed, run through a grumbling waxer and pasted onto blue-lined galley sheets by hand.
After a brief interview with Bill Collins—a big guy with big dreams—he asked if I could start the next day.
“Absolutely,” I blurted.
By the way, he said, could I write a weekly column? I agreed immediately.
Thus began the best years of my life.
At first, South Carolina was a culture shock. I didn’t know why every other vehicle sported a GO COCKS sticker, or what pluff mud was, or why NASCAR was so popular.
Some people (you know who you are) don’t think there’s a huge difference between the two Carolinas. That’s like saying avocados resemble apples because they both grow on trees.
Speaking of trees, the house we bought was a bargain because during Hurricane Hugo in 1989, a tree crashed through the master bathroom. Where the family was huddled in the bathtub.
The owners, from New England, said, “We’re out.” They patched, painted, packed their belongings and sold it to us, all within two weeks of Hugo.
In 1990, Summerville’s population was 22,000. There were maybe six restaurants, including fast food. Grandy’s sold the best fried chicken in town. I got my prescriptions from Guerin’s Pharmacy and my tires from Tupperway.
The best way to learn about a new town is to work at a community paper. Co-workers and mentors—too many wonderful people to list—showed me where the upper-crust lived and where the have-nots hung their hats. I learned what the local hot-button issues were, and who was on what side.
I’ve always been an awful navigator, but locals’ directions didn’t help. They invariably went like this: “Go-to-the-old-Cuthbert-cottage-and-take-a-left-where-the-car-lot-used-to-be.”
Before the GPS era, I spent a lot of time lost and driving around the wilds of Knightsville (which, by the way, had Knight’s Corner Store and not much else.) Once—this is the gospel truth—I set out to interview a surgeon at Trident Medical Center, and somehow wound up behind The Citadel.
For the first few years I covered the Dorchester District 2 beat, but at a community newspaper, you cover whatever needs covering. I went to a helicopter crash, wrote an obit for a firehouse dog, interviewed a clown.
That was followed by a stint as features editor, then years on the public safety beat plus town politics.
I went to countless meetings of town council, preservation society, YMCA and architectural review boards, plus crime and accident scenes and death penalty trials. I covered Flowertown Festivals, earthquakes, local elections and bank robberies. I loved it all.
After many years, I left when Mr. Collins retired. I was graciously asked to continue this column, and here we are.
The digital age has changed print journalism, but one thing is still true: It’s a great ride. Thank you, dear reader, for riding shotgun.