Take this job and shove it; a history lesson

Some people leave a job; others make an exit.
In 2010, JetBlue flight attendant Steven Slater decided it was time to bounce—literally. The plane was on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport when the 20-year veteran announced over the PA system: “Had enough, I’m out.”
Then he activated the emergency slide, grabbed two beers and slid into pop culture history.
The piece de resistance, the ultimate “take this job and…” moment goes to Croyden, N.H. Police Chief Richard Lee. Until last month he was the sole officer for a town of 700. Then town council (they say “board of selectmen,” whatever) voted to dissolve his department.
Informed that he was fired and stripped of his duties, Lee, a literal-minded guy, peeled off his uniform and headed out into a snowstorm… wearing just his underwear, hat and boots. He’d been employed by the town for 20 years, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
“I was told that I had to turn over the keys to the cruiser and my uniform immediately,” Lee told the newspaper.
“I had no other means of transportation--the cruiser is a take-home vehicle--and I have no spare clothes in the office… so I did as ordered,” he said.
Lee walked about three-quarters of a mile in the snowstorm before his wife picked him up.
Select board Chairman Russell Edwards said the decision was based on finances, saying: “We didn’t feel we were getting the value for our money.” Ouch!
Plenty of other folks have been pink-slipped. For example:
• President Harry S. Truman fired General Douglas MacArthur in April 1951 after refusing MacArthur’s request to bomb communist China. (We were already fighting in Korea.) The public was outraged by Truman’s actions, but the prez stuck to his guns.
• Steve Jobs was fired from Apple, the company he co-founded. When he returned about 10 years later, guess what he brought along? The iPod, iPhone and iPad.
• In 1995, Bill Belichick was sacked from his first head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns. He joined the Patriots in 2000, and is now widely considered one of the best coaches in history,
• Thomas Edison worked for the Associated Press bureau news wire, until one night in 1867 when he was experimenting with batteries. He spilled sulfuric acid, which ate through the floor and trickled onto his boss’s desk below. He was fired the next morning.
• Truman Capote was released from his job as a staff writer for The New Yorker magazine allegedly for insulting the poet Robert Frost. (He had a cold and left Frost’s reading early.)
• Lee Iacocca got the boot from Ford Motor Company after launching the cheap, small and deadly Pinto. He bounced back with the Chrysler bailout.
• In 1919, Walt Disney was fired from an animation job at the Kansas City Star because his editor felt he "lacked imagination and had no good ideas.” Somewhere, Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy are laughing.
• In the early 1930s, Julie Child was canned as advertising manager of home furnishings company W&J Sloane for "gross insubordination." Then she started to cook.
• Jerry Seinfeld was fired from his first job as an actor in the TV sitcom Benson. He didn’t know until he went to a table read and noticed his character wasn’t in the script.
• Colonel Harland Sanders was a hothead, fired from a dozen jobs for brawling. When he was 65, his restaurant failed and he hit the road with a pressure cooker, 11 herbs and spices and a secret recipe. Today we call it KFC.
