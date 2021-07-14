Summer sickness is the worst kind

How’s your summer going?
Ours is off to a great start: Widdle has a broken nose and I’m bedridden. Good times.
Like many of y’all, we decided not to travel this year. We’ve had our shots and still take precautions, but we’re not quite ready to hop on a crowded plane.
So, after a brief trip to Georgia, we hunkered down and set some goals, big (gut and remodel laundry room) and small (update passports).
I entered our list in my phone and scrawled it on the kitchen dry-board. Let the games begin!
They quickly fell apart.
First my throat got weird. Itchy, tingly, peculiar. I took some extra zinc and kept going. Then nasal drainage happened, followed by fever. Then my sinuses turned to concrete, and that was all she wrote.
(NOTE: Getting sick makes me bitter, because I eat 99% clean and work out daily. Shouldn’t this exempt one from the common cold? The virus gods don’t care.)
Four days into my wretched summer cold, Widdle planned to spend Friday night at the river shack, as usual. (This is a 16-year tradition we respect and enjoy—don’t mess with success.)
Snorting and gurgling, swollen-eyed amongst my feverish bedclothes, I urged him to go.
“Sickness is not a spectator sport,” I croaked.
After he left, I loaded up on my prescription sleeping pills, antihistamines and cold medicines, and promptly fell into a drugged stupor.
Two hours later my cell phone rang. Roused from a deep sleep, I dismissed the call. It came again, and I groggily answered.
A river neighbor blurted, “Widdle tripped and split his head open we’re taking him to the hospital but he’s okay except he really needs stitches.”
I stared stupefied at the phone; surely I was dreaming. On another Friday night eight months earlier, I answered a call about Widdle breaking his leg.
I blinked, swallowed, steeled my nerves and calmly asked, “Spooie? Blerka gungin? Sooshbah!” My brain knew what to say, but my mouth couldn’t form the words. I was, literally, speechless.
There was a pause on the phone, then: “Can you meet us at Roper hospital in West Ashley?”
I spluttered, “Of course, I’m leaving now!” which came out as, “Ooga, ickabal, alaspow!”
I flung the covers off, stepped out of bed and immediately sagged to my knees. Apparently, all muscles below-waist were in solidarity with my mouth, and refused to function.
Medicine did what alcohol never has: Rendered me unable to walk or talk.
Suffice to say that updates for the rest of the evening, until 5:30 a.m., were shared via text messages and one horrible photo in which Widdle’s face resembled spaghetti sauce.
The bottom line: He tripped over a 2 x 4 in the dark, fell face-down on another 2 x 4 (with his glasses on), and got up with a broken nose, black eye and multiple facial lacerations. After an MRI, 10 stitches and a tetanus shot, he caught an Uber from the ER back to the river, and drove home.
Two days later, after coughing so violently during a phone call that I hung up to throw up, Widdle drove me to an urgent clinic. An x-ray showed acute bronchitis and I was sent home with more drugs, cough syrup and an inhaler.
I haven’t been able to smell or taste anything for a week.
Widdle won’t leave the house because he looks like he finished fourth in an axe fight.
When we get tired of looking at each other, we watch another episode of “Downton Abbey.”
Maybe sickness is a spectator sport. Who knew?
Julie R. Smith, who can’t even taste toothpaste, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.