Sore feet and bad teeth may mean the best time of life

Getting older is so much fun, said no one ever.
Last night my husband, Widdle Baby, limped into our office to tell me something.
I misheard him — surely he didn’t say, “Hey, fix the flow pump” so I yelped, “Wait, huh?” and went after him.
Picture it: Widdle’s gimping down the hall because he broke his leg in September, and still has a hitch in his giddy-up; I was lurching like Quasimodo because A) I can’t sit 20 minutes without getting stiff, and B) My left foot is blister city from new running shoes.
So there we go, he’s limping and I’m hopping on one leg and we’re yelling back and forth: “WHAT—OW!--DID YOU—OW!--SAY?”
“I SAID—OW!—I’M FIXING TO GO—OW!--TO THE DUMP!”
We both began laughing hysterically. “We’re getting old!” Widdle gurgled.
“Nope,” I said. “I felt great until about February.” That’s when my hip, feet and various other body parts decided not to work without Aleve or Tramadol.
I accept the aches, pains, wild (chin) hairs, etc., but it stings that some people seem exempt from the ravages of time: Exhibit A: Christie Brinkley; Exhibit B: Daniel Day-Lewis. She’s apparently made a deal with the devil, and he’ll be drop-dead gorgeous in his coffin.
One thing about getting older—it’s shocking to realize you’re now too old to die young. Yet we also know that if we’re lucky enough to age, there’ll be some sacrifices: Hearing loss, nose hair, wrinkly knees, feet that resemble hooves. (Mine look like gnarled parsnips, but the podiatrist says they’re just regular feet, getting older.)
The good news? Many studies show that these are the best years of our lives. We tend to enjoy the small things more (hello, White Claw!) and take better care of our bodies (I keep a miniskirt in my closet, just in case my legs ever look 25 again.)
We have more time to enjoy hobbies, cook healthy meals and exercise, too. My mom, who smoked like a Pittsburgh factory for 70 years and lived on black coffee and Little Debbie cakes, made it to 85, but the last two years were no picnic. Like my dad always said, If you have your health you have everything.
Studies also show that 60-ish folks are more content. Absolutely! Maybe we move more peacefully through the world because we’ve learned better coping skills. We mellow out, we stress less, we learn how to go with the flow and enjoy the here and now.
Fifteen years ago, being unable to exercise due to blisters would put me in a snarling funk. Today I just sigh, return the shoes and order a different brand. (Full disclosure: I still lose my cool in Summerville traffic.)
Also, I think most of us past a certain age stop caring about peer pressure. We quit trying to be perfect. We bail on bad movies, kick toxic people to the curb and turn the kitchen into a potting shed — wait, that’s just me.
There’s more life behind us than ahead of us — but the flip side of that is carpe diem! If I want to eat Mexican, why wait for Saturday night? Taco salad NOW. And we cut through the BS. If I’d rather stay home and binge-watch Scrubs instead of socializing, I do it, with zero guilt.
Maybe now’s the time we realize that life isn’t about winning with the best score, but a series of milestones that are, hopefully, linked by love.
P.S. I’m still keeping the miniskirt.