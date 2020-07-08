SMITH: You can get things done if you're not sleeping

Is anybody sleeping? Does anybody know why nobody is sleeping?
Also, did I already write a column on this? I’m too strung out to remember.
So many of us have insomnia these days, we’re all a bunch of zombies. We live in anxious times, and anxious people don’t sleep real well.
Yesterday I went to bed at 11 p.m. and finally dozed off at 5 a.m. Woke up at 7:45 a.m. So you’re not getting my best right now, sorry.
It hasn’t always been this way. For 35 years I washed my face, brushed my teeth and fell into bed at 10 p.m. I was unconscious within minutes and woke up exactly eight hours later.
I didn’t own an alarm clock—never needed one. Same with naps. Actually, I hate naps. Napping makes me feel weird and disoriented, like seeing monkeys fly. Also, what if I miss a huge event like the rapture? Imagine waking up groggy and finding out you slept through the second coming.
As for a good night’s sleep, I can tell you exactly when the wheels came off: October 1997. I was 37 and Mr. Smith had just departed for his new life in Louisiana, taking our computer and his clothes, and leaving me with both dogs, a mortgage and a lawn mower that didn’t work. (In fairness, for a long time he voluntarily sent money every month. I told him it wasn’t necessary, but you know I cashed those checks.)
Anyway, I couldn’t go to sleep. When I did, it was for maybe two hours. Pretty soon I figured I might as well be productive, so I began refinishing the kitchen cabinets. It’s amazing what you can get done when you start at 2 a.m. (Also great: Realizing you don’t need anyone’s permission to do your thing. That’s pure joy.) I often wonder what my neighbors thought when they heard the belt sander crank up at that ungodly hour.
(Side note: This illustrates once and for all how much I hate housework. I’d rather disassemble, number, sand and paint 14 cabinet doors on sawhorses in my tiny kitchen than do laundry or vacuum. The struggle is real.)
A few weeks later, the cabinets looked awesome but I was dozing off at stoplights and laughed at a funeral. Something had to give. I went to my GP, a kindly man who promptly prescribed a low-dose sleeping pill. From that day to this, I have taken that magic pill every night. Never had to fiddle with the dosage, either. It sends me straight to dream land…. except when it doesn’t.
A couple of times a year, my brain won’t shut off and I don’t sleep a wink. Widdle Baby, my beloved, would object to my refinishing the cabinets, so I just lie there in the dark weighing my manifold sins. Sound familiar?
I don’t know anyone who stares up at the ceiling in the wee hours and thinks, “My life is FABULOUS and I’m a great person who’s never made mistakes, and I always treat everyone with kindness and respect!” If you do, please send me your phone number. I’d love to talk.
I was actually home alone when I was wide awake at 4 a.m. yesterday… so I texted a couple of people I knew would also be awake. They were, and we commiserated for a while. Misery loves company, etc.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I may actually try to take a… well, you know.