SMITH: Weight gain and loss has its ups and downs

I’ve been hungry since 1975. That’s how long I’ve been dieting.
Can I get a witness?
I’m short (Mom—also height-challenged—insisted, “We’re not short, we’re petite. And men LOVE petite women!”)
Regardless, being “petite” means five extra pounds look more like 12. The excess goes straight to my booty (I’d prefer it migrate to my bra), but that’s life.
The reason I’ve been hungry for 45 years? Mom again, bless her.
I was a sophomore at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, N.C. It was a warm spring day; school had just dismissed. I was wearing jeans and a button-down shirt as I walked towards her car, a 1967 Mustang.
(Mom, a white gloves, hat-and pearls high church Episcopalian, loved sporty cars. Also pickled pigs’ feet and fatback sandwiches, but I digress.)
When I got in, Mom shifted into gear, popped the clutch and said, “Darling.”
“Mmmmf?” I replied, for I was munching a Butterfinger.
‘You’re getting fat. You need to lose weight.”
Important note: I was NOT crushed, horrified, traumatized or emotionally damaged in ways that would require years of therapy. She said it matter-of-factly, and I responded matter-of-factly.
“Really?” I said. “You think so?”
“Yes,” she said. “Ten pounds should do the trick.”
I shrugged. “Okay,” and finished the Butterfinger.
The only other advice Mom offered was a casual, “Do it sensibly.”
So I cut out candy, mac & cheese and fried chicken. (The most satisfying food on earth is the original Kraft Mac & Cheese, with bright orange “powdered cheese.” Don’t fight me on this.)
Instead I drank Tab and ate Weight Watchers frozen meals for about a month, and the pounds slid off.
In college, I stayed slim due to a full course load, demanding job, student government and sorority obligations. I didn’t have time to eat; when I did, it was off-brand instant grits mixed in a coffee mug. (To this day, I won’t have instant grits in my house.)
Fast-forward 15 years: Divorce came calling, and within a year I weighed 91 pounds. It happens. Hair and nail loss, scaly skin, full-body tremors, brain fog and amenorrhea also happened. Thinner isn’t always better.
There’s a photo of me back then, in a sleeveless formal dress. My knobby elbows and wrists appear deformed against my stick-like arms, and my face is white and rigid, like a death mask. Not a good look.
Time heals all wounds, and eventually I put on a few pounds. When I married the wonderful Widdle in Las Vegas, I was the perfect weight for my height and frame. (I’m not one of those wispy, delicate-boned petite women. I have shoulders like a linebacker.)
Fast forward another 15 years. The scale no longer says 91. Nor 105. Those numbers are a distant memory, and yours truly is not a happy camper. Flab ain’t fab.
We all know weight gain comes with aging and hormonal changes, and did I mention that I ate a few Reese Cups over the holidays? But I do cardio daily and eat mostly fish, spinach and egg whites. So yes, I’m miffed about this new number. I’m not sure who invited this stubborn pudge to the party, but it’s being evicted.
Vanity aside, there’s a practical reason for slimming down: I have clothes I can’t wear with extra pounds hanging around. And my Scotch soul refuses to spend money on bigger clothes.
So if you’ll excuse me, I have to go find some Tab—which, of course, they just quit making.