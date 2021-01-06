SMITH: We were meant for more than just surviving

Did you make any New Year’s resolutions? Me, neither. After the year we just had, it feels like gambling to say I’m planning anything beyond survival.
But—as an opportunistic actress who snagged a prince once said—it’s not enough to survive. The point of life is to thrive. I don’t like her, but she’s not wrong.
Surviving is merely breathing, and we weren’t born to just pay bills and die. Thriving is when we become our best selves.
Maybe that’s why people make resolutions, to have goals and hope for a better world. When we’re better, the world is better.
So yes, resolutions. We all know that 90 percent go out the window before March, but sometimes hope is all we have. With that in mind, if I DID make resolutions, they’d look something like this:
I will try to be more like the people I admire. You know who you are.
I will stop leaving clean clothes in the washer so long that I have to wash them again. (Mildew is real.)
I will remember to not write 2020 for the next six months, which is what I usually do.
I will stop being so tight-fisted. My dad taught me to squeeze a nickel ‘til it hollers, which was back when a nickel was actually worth five cents.
I will be kind in all circumstances, even if it kills me. I live with the kindest man in America, so maybe that will help.
I will stop suspecting ulterior motives. This goes against my DNA and life experience, but it’s worth a shot.
I will adopt a dog or cat from rescue. Widdle will probably leave, but that’s OK because I’ve saved a life.
I will break down and spend $40 to buy a digital thermometer that actually works. According to our $12 version, my temperature has been 96.7 for three years.
I will not buy another Kate Spade purse, full stop. Seriously. I mean it. No more. *Checks phone for latest flash sale.*
I will stop saying, “He used to be gorgeous!” every time James Spader is on TV. Age comes for us all. The lucky ones, anyway.
I will wash my face every night instead of using cleansing wipes that don’t work and make me break out. (But they’re soooo easy.)
I will resume reading books in bed instead of using my phone to search irrelevant information, like Prince Philip’s affairs or the life expectancy of potbellied pigs.
I will be more generous, not only with my money but also with my time, love and praise. No downside to that.
I will try to understand anime. I have absolutely no interest in anime, but I feel like I should at least understand it.
I will grit my teeth and talk on the phone more often, understanding that some people—incredibly!—prefer speaking to text or email.
I will stop merely sending flowers and actually go to the funeral. Or both.
I will figure out how to keep the porch plants alive through the winter instead of spending money and many hours replacing them each spring. (They’re in heavy, un-moveable planters, so we cover ‘em with old sheets when it’s freezing. This fails miserably, BTW.)
I will resume weighing every week, without becoming hysterical.
I will stop looking for validation from others. Seeking approval is my default setting, but in the end the only opinions that matter are God’s and Widdle’s. In that order.
I will practice saying, “I didn’t come here to argue.”