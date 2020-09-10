SMITH: There's plenty to cry about lateley

Maybe it’s age. Maybe it’s wearing a mask for the last six months. Maybe it’s hormones. All I know is, I cry at the drop of a hat. Seriously, if you drop your hat, I’ll cry.
The other day I looked in the fridge and cried because there was no mayonnaise. Then I looked in the cabinet and cried because there was a new jar.
Later, I was repotting several plants on the porch. They’re thriving… but winter is on the way, and if I forget to bring them in they’ll die. Just the thought—that I could be so careless—made me cry.
Sunday afternoon sunlight, empty Blessing Boxes, full Blessing Boxes, a text from my nephew, expired yogurt, an old class ring—it all makes me bawl. I mean broken-hearted boo-hooing, all out of proportion to the situation.
Example: The back-to-(virtual)-school photos that parents post. Whether it’s a 6-year-old or a man-child with stubble, I look at their hopeful grins and think, “Yeah, you’re smiling because an adult told you to, but wait until adults chew you up and spit you out. They’ll lie to you. They’ll gossip about you. They’ll fire you or not hire you. They’ll break your heart. Also, your pets will die.” And I weep until my eyes swell.
I did the same thing when I ate the last cashew in the can. So, yeah, something’s going on.
Maybe it’s because there’s so much pain the world now. Or because nobody’s getting enough hugs. Or because I’m sick of smelling my stale, trapped-in-a-mask breath all day long. (If my pre-mandatory-mask breath was this vile, I hereby apologize to everyone I’ve ever met.)
But why the weepies? I come from sterner stock. The only time I saw Dad cry was when he buried his beloved father. It was like a movie: Sitting next to him in the church, I looked up to see two tears trickle down his face. His expression never changed and he didn’t make a sound. That’s stoic.
Mom didn’t cry unless she was angry, and if she was angry enough to cry, you’d better run for the hills. Once my oldest brother Bubba, seeing no other escape, hastily climbed a pine tree as she stood sobbing at the bottom. Rescue came in the form of our rector, who pulled into the driveway for coffee.
“Jesus literally saved your life, Bubba,” Mom said.
Both my brothers are compassionate, empathetic people. T-Bob carries a tattered paper ID bracelet in his wallet; on it is a tiny, black and white photo of his son as a baby. Cries every time he looks at it. (Son is now 17 and 6-feet 2 inches with a smart mouth.)
My sister Moonbeam has never cried in front of me. Then again I haven’t seen her in 25 years, so who knows? (No, we’re not mad. We’re crazy-busy, and separated by 3,000 miles. We’re Facebook friends, and she sends me copies of her latest books. It works for us.)
My ex-husband, Mr. Smith, cried when he accidentally ran over his dog (she wasn’t hurt). When the marriage ended, he couldn’t take her. I didn’t cry until I saw that old dog sitting motionless at the door, waiting for him to walk back through it. Eventually we both bucked up and got on with our lives.
I know my silly, sniveling stage won’t last forever. The good news is, “weeping endures for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” I’m ready for the sunrise.
Julie R. Smith, who also cries at Publix commercials, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.