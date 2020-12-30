SMITH SAYS: This year can't end early enough

So long, 2020. Don’t let the door hit your backside.
Most of us will probably celebrate on New Year’s Eve, but I say we start drinking now. Pour some bourbon on those cornflakes and let’s get this party started. The year can’t end soon enough.
Important note: Every day the Lord lets me see is a good day. Having said that, 2020 was by any measure a stinky year. It stunk worse than old collards in an uncovered pot, worse than pluff mud at low tide, even worse than 4 p.m. mask breath.
A virus called COVID-19 crippled the world as we know it. Millions of people lost their jobs. We quit hugging, eating out, going to movies. We gave up sports, concerts and gatherings with family and friends. We stopped visiting loved ones in nursing homes and hospitals.
We became used to wearing masks, waiting in line outside businesses, working from home, hunting for Lysol and toilet paper, standing six feet apart and following arrows taped to floors.
We became used to staying inside, keeping a mask handy at all times, ordering takeout, and binge-watching everything on Netflix. Some of us—you know who you are—even took a stab at cooking.
We became used to Zoom meetings, Zoom dinners, Zoom wine tastings, Zoom reunions. We bought ring lights and learned how to use them. We gritted our teeth through lost jobs, slashed hours, changing work responsibilities. We learned how hard it is to teach our children, and realized teachers don’t get enough money or praise.
We woke up every day to new numbers: Old cases, new cases, projected cases, risk potential, death rates. We started calling the pre-COVID era “before times,” like characters in a bad time-travel novel.
And no matter how much we social distanced, self-isolated, wore masks and washed our hands, some of us still got the ‘rona. Some recovered quickly, some are improving inch by painful inch. Several people Widdle and I know have died from it. (Not with it, from it. Small pronouns, big distinction.)
Some of us got depressed. Some of us got stronger. Some of us found new purpose. Some of us were angry—I was. I still am. When I realized that traveling to my high-risk brother’s high-risk town to take him out for a 72nd birthday dinner was a no-go, I almost gagged with rage. But what am I angry at? Fate? An invisible virus? People who take stupid risks and thus put others at risk? The fact that so much is beyond my control?
I’m not a mental health professional, so I don’t know.
What I do know is there were some good days in 2020. Can you think of any? No, seriously. There were some universal bright spots.
We spent more time with our families. We learned to appreciate things we mostly take for granted, like hand sanitizer or a brisk walk on a sunny afternoon. We adopted homeless pets. We planted container gardens. We made it a point to check in with each other. We turned to strangers for help, and received it.
We re-discovered how precious it is to laugh with a friend. We learned to sew and got serious about exercise. We developed a passion for baking bread. (A million other people discovered the same passion, which is why yeast became the holy grail of the baking aisle.)
Most of all, we learned that we’re brave, and resilient, and determined. And we know 2021 is going to be a whole lot better.