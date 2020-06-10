SMITH: Run and hide when gators come knocking

Did you see the alligator brawls in Florida and Hardeeville? Apparently, it’s gator rutting season.
The gator fight in Fort Myers, Florida was epic. Susan Geshel heard banging on her door about 6:45 a.m. She looked out the window to find two seven-foot gators brawling on her doorstep.
Geshel caught the whole thing on video, according to The Fort Myers News-Press. The gators were biting and wrestling; at one point, one had his snout pinned against her front door window while his tail thrashed and banged on the door. Occasionally they took a breather with jaws wide open, as gators do.
The Gershels called state wildlife experts for help, but in the meantime the gators stomped off in opposite directions.
After we watched the video, Widdle asked me, “What would you think if you heard banging outside the door?”
“Kangaroos,” I said, and it’s true. Ever since watching the TV series “Joey, the Australian Kangaroo” as a child, I’ve always hoped a kangaroo would show up at my house.
Widdle gave me a long, searching look, like a man who’s just been told his wife is not actually from this planet.
“I’m telling you, kangaroos,” I said.
“OK,” he said. “What would you do if you heard banging and opened the door and found two gators fighting on the porch?”
“I’d livestream it and take bets,” I said, which is a total lie. I’d scream like a little girl and hide in the closet.
Honestly, my first thought would be, “Somebody’s getting new shoes. Maybe luggage.” Which begs the question, who first looked at a scaly, bumpy, armored alligator and thought, “That would look good on my feet.”
Last month the Hilton Head Lakes golf course hosted two (presumably) bull gators, who grappled in full view of golfers.
According to Fox-Orlando, it all unfolded at the 18th hole, when golfers spotted the gators waging war. One had its jaws clamped on the other’s snout; the other’s jaws were clamped on his rival’s leg.
Golfer Matthew Proffitt posted video on Facebook with the caption, “Sudden death playoff on the 18 yesterday!”
At some point the gators’ changed their grips and actually locked jaws. Proffitt said the gators—which apparently have a hellacious pain threshold—“would lay still for a few minutes, with their jaws locked on each other, and then try to roll or shake. The fight went on for about two hours,” he said.
Me, I’m not watching gators roll around the in the grass for two hours. I’d be drinking at the 19th hole.
Gators creep me out. I’m not a coward (reports that I cry when getting my teeth cleaned are wildly exaggerated), but I am easily startled. After all these years, I still jump when Widdle walks into a room, because I keep forgetting I don’t live alone. Alligators banging on my front door would definitely warrant a major flinch.
They scare me. They’re creepy. They’re just so… primal. Prehistoric, even.
Snakes don’t bother me. Neither do lizards. But I can’t stand frogs and will climb you like a tree if one hops toward me. But what really terrifies me (and by “terrify” I mean “can’t even watch on the National Geographic channel”) are Komodo dragons.
They’re disgustingly large lizards (up to 10 feet long and 150 pounds), they look hideous, and they eat baby deer, which I saw in a photo once and can never unsee.
So, if a Komodo dragon ever comes knocking at 2 a.m.…. he can just have the house.