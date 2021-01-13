SMITH: It's January, time to start mowing

When you live in the South, winter is confusing.
I mean, Southerners realize that winter follows fall and is succeeded by spring, but the actual weather confounds us.
South Carolina is special, and not just because we gave the world Duke’s mayonnaise and Blenheim ginger ale.
It’s because in January you can roll out at 6 a.m. wearing gloves and a down jacket, and at 5 p.m. you’re mowing the yard in shorts.
I’ve traveled all over America and never have I visited another place that was 78 degrees at 1 p.m. and 37 degrees at 1 a.m. (Death Valley temps can range from 124° down to 15°, but not in one day.)
My poor plants. They’re either being smothered by the sheets I toss over them to prevent freeze, or dying because I watered them at 3 p.m. and the roots froze at 9 p.m.
It gets even more interesting in the workplace. No matter where you work, I guarantee it’s either hot as a smelter or colder than my ex-husband’s heart.
At almost every job I’ve had (the exception is a beach restaurant I worked at for eight years; me, my uniform and my cute li’l sailor’s hat were sweat-soaked after every shift), I’d routinely dress for an Arctic exploration: long underwear, pants, knee socks, knee-high boots, a shirt, thick pullover sweater, coat and gloves.
I’d have to turn off the car’s heated seats and steering wheel so I didn’t burst into flames during my commute…. but once in the office, the chill set in.
Even with an under-the-desk heater, by 2 p.m. I’d be huddled in my coat and eyeing the gloves. (I didn’t want to give visitors the impression they were reporting to a gulag, but on the other hand, my frozen fingers couldn’t make a fist.)
My brother says I stay cold because I have low blood pressure. That’s like saying he developed an ulcer because he has hazel eyes. (Actually, they’re green.) I know plenty of people with low blood pressure and they’re not freezing. I stay cold because I’m sitting in a 65-degree room for eight hours.
(In fairness to employers past and present, the only time I’m not cold is in the middle of a hot flash, when I glow like a coal stove and long for a snowbank.)
At home, I’m fortunate to have a husband with whom I’ve never, not once, battled over the thermostat. It’s like a miracle: When I‘m cold, he is too. Right before I say, “Are you hot?” he takes his shirt off. We’re simpatico when it comes to personal climate control.
We live in an old, drafty house, which sounds charming until you have to bundle up to get a book from the bedroom. This winter Widdle reversed all the ceiling fans; I’m not sure what that accomplishes, but he mansplained about forcing hot air down or backwards or something, so I’m all for it.
What we usually do in winter is keep the house at about 72 (which isn’t as cozy as you’d think), and fire up a ceramic space heater in the den. We call it “the fireplace” because it throws off a great wall of heat. This means I start watching “The Crown” in flannel pajamas, socks and a bathrobe, and within 20 minutes I’m peeling off layers and sweating like a pig in a sauna. But when it’s time for bed, leaving the den is like walking into the Arctic Circle.
Hot, cold, sweating, freezing… welcome to South Carolina!