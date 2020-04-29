SMITH: It's hard to hate someone you're praying for

Random thoughts while repotting tulip bulbs (and pretending they’re actually going to bloom next spring):
• I don’t want to argue about opening up the economy, but I won’t be in the first wave of shoppers or diners. I’ll watch the canary before I go down in the coal mine.
• The whole time we watched “Tiger King,” I could hear my dad’s voice saying, “Flee from this den of iniquity!” He was a Baptist deacon and actually talked like that.
• Why do we feel uneasy when we see someone walking beside the road? A pedestrian, especially on a busy highway, is disturbing. We wonder where they’re going, what happened for them to be on foot with cars whizzing by at 60 mph. Did their vehicle break down? Are they leaving home? Do they have a home?
Almost as puzzling is the pedestrian who looks utterly out of place, like a blue leaf on a celery stalk. I saw a visibly drunk guy strolling through a manicured country club recently. (I was lost myself, which is the only reason I was in a country club.) I knew he was drunk versus a diabetic episode or other medical emergency, because he was swigging from a bottle of Four Roses. His shirt was unbuttoned and flapping against his gaunt chest; you could count every rib. I didn’t know his story but I did know his story, if you know what I mean.
• I don’t think I could ever get hungry enough to eat a squirrel.
• Am I the only person who ever looked up an ex on social media and said, “Whoa, dodged a bullet!” A friend also calls this the “thank you, Jesus” moment.
• Raise your hand if you’re fighting the “Quarantine 15.” I can’t eat if I’m sad or worried, but jittery and disoriented? All the food, all day long. Widdle has seen me eat things he’s never seen me eat before, like ramen with ranch dressing, peanut butter and syrup, and potato chip sandwiches.
• I got a lot done during the lockdown. (See bulbs, above.) I painted my bathroom, reorganized the pantry, cleaned out closets, decorated the porch and finished a freelance editing project. I also, to Widdle’s great joy and disbelief, cleaned the baseboards. (If only I’d thought to put that disclaimer in our wedding vows.) And I went fishing, once. Didn’t catch anything, probably because I used Vienna sausage for bait.
• Everyone should have a tailor they trust and a cobbler who tells the truth. If your tailor says she can’t let a beloved skirt out another inch, accept it. (But oh, how it stings.) You also need somebody who will look you in the eye and pronounce your boots DOA.
• I saw a meme the other day that said, “Don’t call me when you need something, call me to see if I need anything.” Amen.
• We know a couple who’s been self-quarantining for six weeks. They’re still cheerful and calm. I’d be a drunkard or divorced. Or both.
• Does anyone else not really care that Tom Brady’s going to Orlando? (Or already went, if stories about him trespassing in a closed park to work out are true.)
• We watch “Jeopardy!” now mostly to check on Alex Trebek. He’s a class act.
• When somebody’s mean to you, pray for them. That way the next time you see them you think, “You’re mean but I want the best for you,” and not, “You’re mean and I hate your guts.” It’s hard to hate someone you’re praying for.
Julie R. Smith, who needs a lot of prayer, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.