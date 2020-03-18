SMITH: If you were a power tool, what would you be? (copy)

Anyone who’s been on Facebook more than a minute has seen those get-to-know-you quizzes. Someone posts, “This is a fun way to learn more about your friends IRL. Now you play! Just copy and paste, etc.”
OK, Karen.
The questions are all pretty much the same:
“Ever ridden in an ambulance?” (Yes, but I took it back.)
“Ever flown in a plane?” (See above.)
“First summer job? (Legally, all I can is I was 15 and it involved sharp utensils.)
“Ever had your heart broken?” (Yes, because I’m older than 2.)
“Ever been on a cruise?” (Twice—once to somewhere hot and once to somewhere cold—and that’s enough of that.)
“Relationship deal-breaker? (Sharing a bathroom.)
“Blueberry pancakes or plain? (Blueberry, the way God intended.)
“Favorite color? (I’m a walking rainbow, baby.)
“Ever water-skied?” (No—I don’t trust anyone enough to drive the boat while I hang on and scream.)
“Chocolate or peanut butter?” (I’m inclusive: Blend ‘em and bring ‘em.)
“Ever watched someone die?” (I can’t think of a topic that is less your business.)
“Beer or champagne?” (Depends. Is it a hot August night, or have I crashed a garden party?)
“Ever been arrested?” (Sure, let’s spill that on social media.)
These quizzes are harmless (unless Russian-bots really are gathering our data for an apocalyptic event), but let’s see some REAL questions. Such as…
“Do you believe there’s barbecue on Heaven?”
“What’s your favorite font and why?”
“Wal-Mart or Target?”
“If you were in a fistfight, who would your opponent be?”
“Ever been caught on a trail cam breaking the law?”
“Wombat or wallaby?”
“What do you drink after 5 p.m.?”
“If you were a power tool, what power tool would you be?” (Or, if you were a Shaker, what hand implement would you be?)
“Would you rather watch hockey or an alley fight?”
“Ever used a flamethrower?”
“Who checks you for ticks?”
“Would you consider naming a child Cooter?”
“Where’s your favorite happy hour?”
“If you were in an elevator with Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, which one would you ask to fund your startup?”
“After their bodyguards maim you, which hospital would you prefer?”
“Where do you buy your bras and why?”
“When you’re alone do you hear voices? Do they come from the toaster or your fillings?”
“Would you rather have a UTI or have your fingernails extracted slowly by a drooling zombie?”
“Bow-legged or pigeon-toed?”
“What kind of crackers do you put in your chicken soup?”
“What’s the most you’d pay for a haircut/color?”
“Have you ever celebrated a sober New Year’s Eve without being pregnant or incarcerated?”
“Who was your mother’s favorite child?”
“Do you keep your birthday on the downlow or do you celebrate the whole week?”
“Can you whistle the theme from ‘Andy Griffin’?”
“Have you ever searched for the name of Trump’s hair stylist?” (Full disclosure: We use the same hairspray. It’s great! Amazing! Ask anyone!)
“If you didn’t do what you do, what would you do?”
“Hot cider or a hot toddy?”
“Have you ever liberated anything from the dump?”
“Salsa or sour cream?”
“If you were nominated for president, who nominated you?”
“Snapped’ or ‘Hallmark?”
“What’s the worst thing your ex could say about you? Is it true?”
“Costco or Sam’s?”
“What do you do when you don’t get what you want?”
“What book have you started but never finished?”
“Fireplace: Gas or wood?”
“Would you rather buy organic beetroot flour or set your money on fire in the parking lot?”
“Toilet paper: Over or under?”
Julie R. Smith, who loves to play 20 questions, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.