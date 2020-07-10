SMITH: Going quarantine crazy? Try the TV solution

Like most of you, I’ve been spending more time in front of the TV lately. And by “more time” I mean watching Netflix and Amazon every day for hours. Since couch-flopping is the new smoking, this could be my last column before I croak during an episode of “Dead to Me.”
Actually, I couldn’t get into “Dead to Me.” It was boring and the “plot twist” was obvious after the second episode.
In the name of column research, here are some other series/movies I’ve been watching. Some are current, some are not; some were good, some were not. I do it all for you, dear reader.
Netflix:
• Ricky Gervais fans: If you haven’t found “Derek,” get ready to laugh and cry. His title character is a naïve employee of a British “care home,” where co-workers and residents become family. “Best! Day! Ever!” Two seasons.
• If you like modern Westerns, try “Longmire.” Less edgy than Yellowstone, the series’ hero is a widower sheriff of few words trying to enforce the law in small-town Wyoming. Baffling cases, betrayal, family dysfunction, a popular bar and quirky deputies keep it interesting.
• We’re almost done with “Grace and Frankie,” in which Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston are hilarious as law partners turned lovers, whose coming out floors their families. Some people will boycott because they hate Jane Fonda, and that’s fine. It’s still bitingly funny and worth a watch. (Six seasons--binge away!)
• “The Lovebirds” owes a lot to “Date Night,” but it’s in a class by itself. Issa Rae is the funniest actress you’ve never seen, and Kumail Nanjiani is even better than he was in “The Big Sick,” if that’s possible. Saw it alone and rolled off the sofa laughing. (In my defense, it’s a slippery leather sofa.)
• “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”: I adore the Coen Brothers, and I couldn’t watch 15 minutes of this hot mess. It’s about a singing cowboy who—nope, can’t do it.
Amazon:
• “The Goldfinch” is two hours and 27 minutes of huh? Adapted from the Donna Tartt novel, the movie attempts to tie together a bombing, a priceless painting, a sad boy and the Russian mafia. Nicole Kidman is an icy foster mother who gives a grieving 13-year-old pills (and advice on antiques), then turns him over to his alcoholic, gambling addict father. Yet he idolizes her so much that—after a lot of angst in Las Vegas, don’t ask—he becomes 1) an antiques dealer and 2) engaged to her daughter. It’s a train wreck. But I did learn something—Ansel Elgort has an unfortunate name, but is probably the best-looking man on the planet. So there’s that.
• The commercial airline code for hijacking is “7500,” also the title of this movie starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a co-pilot facing some hard choices. I went in prepared to love it because he’s enormously talented, but it was just meh in the end. Set entirely in a cockpit, there’s plenty of tension and suspense, with much of the action taking place on a grainy, black-and-white in-cabin monitor. Good points: It’s relatable—we’ve all been on a plane—and not terribly violent. Bad points: We’re really supposed to feel empathy for a failed hijacker? That’s a bridge too far.
• Do you miss Don Johnson? Jamie Lee Curtis? Christopher Plummer? Then watch “Knives Out,” a biting comedy (with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans for the young folks). It’s smart and dark and keeps you guessing. And did I mention Don Johnson? Guy is ageless.
