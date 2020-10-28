SMITH: Exercise self control — just vote

Raise your hand if you feel like you have zero control now. And by “now” I mean every minute of the last eight months.
We have to wear masks. We have to stay at home. We have to avoid crowds. We don’t see friends. We don’t go to movies or happy hours or malls. We don’t fly, train or travel at all, actually. (What with Widdle’s broken leg, I haven’t left the house except for work/groceries/prescriptions for six weeks. My “woe is me” is insanely selfish, considering Widdle’s the one with permanent hardware in his leg, but there it is: ‘Rona has made me selfish and insane.)
In these bizarre times, we’ve all had to relinquish our autonomy to a degree.
The last time I felt less in control, I was 7 and being hurled headfirst off the meanest pony in North Carolina. That now seems like the good old days.
It’s not that I’m a major control freak, I just want to do what I want when I want.
Also, I want everything around me to be exactly the way I want it. Is that too much to ask?
Of course it is. Such a demanding attitude gets comeuppance from a rainy day, a sputtering vehicle or a broken leg.
So, what do you do when it seems like the world’s on fire and your life is upside down? How do you cope? Seriously, I’m asking.
Here’s what I do: I exercise to exhaustion. I pray, a lot. I cook, not well but earnestly, and Widdle can usually choke it down.
I zone out by watching Netflix (Schitt’s Creek isn’t quite as hysterical as the hype, but it’s good). I bookmark a lot of otter videos.
I record cable movies I know we’ll never watch, but we might. (Most of them feature Ben Affleck.)
I read. I think about doing my nails. I schlep around online. (Reddit is a rabbit hole.
Stay away unless you want to be up until 3 a.m. arguing about what REALLY happened to Rasputin.) I used to binge-watch the news, but my nerves got way too bad for that. Now Widdle just gives me the recaps.
I paint, which is very therapeutic. I don’t daub on canvas or paper, although many do find that relaxing; I prefer painting walls or furniture. Something about the rhythmic, repetitive strokes quiets my mind to a dull roar vs. a piercing shriek. (Yes, some think painting wood is sacrilege, but you should see the beat-up, stained pieces I’ve slapped paint on. Besides, a white bedroom set will never go out of style.)
I also make lists, which is always soothing. Something about hand-writing a task in ink is very satisfying. Actually accomplishing it, then stroking a line through the entry, is almost intoxicating. Life may be getting crazier by the minute, but I still swept the kitchen floor, did crunches and bought broccoli crowns.
As any armchair psychiatrist will tell you, making lists is an attempt to establish order. In an increasingly chaotic environment, I scribble lists three or four times a day. Never on my phone, always on paper, always in black ink. How’s that for control?
There’s something else we can do in the face of a scary future: Vote. I don’t care who you vote for. Just exercise your right to tap that screen. (If you’ve already filed your absentee ballot, kudos!)
It’s so important, Widdle will be at the polls on crutches. Just vote. And cross it off your list.