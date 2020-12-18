SMITH: Christmas is better when dreams come true

Ho, ho, ho-- only two days before the free-for-all we call Christmas!
I’m no Scrooge, but somehow the celebration of Jesus’s birth (which many theologians believe was actually in the spring or fall) has morphed into spending money we don’t have on items we can’t afford and will probably discard/upgrade/forget in a year or two.
I’m as guilty as anyone. It’s easy to get so caught up in the holiday busy-ness that we forget about the reason for the season, which is drinking eggnog and draping tinsel on the cat. Seriously… it’s hard to stop and find peace in stillness when there are cookies to bake, presents to buy and wrap, cards to address, decorations to put up, etc.
But one Christmas, life slowed me down.
I was in a two-bedroom flat in Wilmington, North Carolina, deathly sick with the flu. My roommate had gone home and my family was scattered to the winds that year, from Las Vegas to Miami.
I spent Christmas day on the sofa, reading my Bible and drinking Theraflu in between feverish naps. Shortly after sunset, I staggered off to bed. When I woke up it was Dec. 26.
There were no expectations, no travel, no guest or hosting duties, no cooking schedules, no sink full of dishes, no anxiety. Just stillness and calm. I read familiar, comforting scriptures and gazed at my little tabletop tree. It was the second-best Christmas I’ve ever had.
The BEST Christmas was the year I got a pony. That year Mom had somehow found the money to buy the riding lessons I begged for. After riding a rented pony, I began pleading for one of my own.
Now, we weren’t rich, or even middle-class. We were barely scraping by. Asking for a pony that required feed, hay, housing, plus tack and veterinarian bills—it was like asking for a Cadillac or an in-ground pool. I cringe now thinking about it.
My parents told me, gently, that getting a pony for Christmas was as likely as waking up with wings.
That winter Dad decided he needed a project, and started building a woodshed at the bottom of our half-acre backyard. It was strictly off-limits to me. “You might step on a nail,” he said.
“Is it a stable?” I asked, hopefully.
“No, because you’re not getting a pony,” Mom replied.
Around mid-December I decided to cut my losses and told my parents I’d settle for a cat. “In the house?” Dad said incredulously, and that was the end of that.
On Christmas Eve it snowed, and an almost-full moon shone brightly. Mom, making fudge, told me to bundle up and go out to the pecan tree in the back yard to look for leftover nuts.
“The pecans are all gone,” I protested, but off I went.
And there under the tree stood Dad, holding the halter of an Appaloosa pony as snow fell silently around them. The pony turned his neck to look at me as snowflakes melted on his face, and I thought my heart would surely burst.
In the stable — of course it was a stable — Dad showed me the stall and the tack room, the used auction-barn saddle and bridle that Mom restored with saddle soap, the feed bin and the hay rack.
I named my pony Smokey and loved him for many years.
Dear Reader, I hope you get your heart’s desire this Christmas. Some of us will be with family, many of us won’t. Please reach out to your neighbors, especially those who live alone.
Merry Christmas!
Julie R. Smith, who’s never had eggnog, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.