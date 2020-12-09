SMITH: Bloons, not hit men, frighten me

It’s hard to startle me… unless you sneak up and pop a balloon, and then I’ll jump and scream like a little girl. (Blame this on my brothers: They did it so much that now I can’t be in the same room as a balloon. True story— if a balloon comes in, I go out.)
Otherwise, I don’t startle easily. Life is so random and crazy, I expect weirdness out of the blue.
• Sudden loud noises? I’m deaf, so your loud isn’t my loud.
• Things that go bump in the night? Nah. If it’s a burglar, the joke’s on him—we have nothing to steal except a lot of books.
• Somebody sidles up and taps my shoulder? It’s fine. See deaf reference, above.
• Dogs charging out of nowhere? That’s why I carry mace.
• Snakes? Shrug. (The ones I’ve seen were all slithering away. A head-on encounter might change my mind.)
• Walking into a dark house because Widdle didn’t leave the lights on? No problem. If a maniac jumps out of the shadows, I’m in trouble. Until then, it’s cool.
• Haunted houses? Please. Fake blood, silly makeup, chainsaw has a guard on it.
Full disclosure, a few things do startle me:
• Exploding pressure cookers.
• Hearing a ‘70s song on the ‘80s station. It happens.
• Mold… I never expect to see mold.
I tell you this not to sound brave or foolish, but to explain that I’m not a jittery person. Few things make me flinch.
Well, this week I found something that made me blink twice, do a double-take, even flinch a little. Or should I say, it found me.
I was deleting spam files in one of my 5,437 email accounts (trust me, life is easier when you have multiples.) I stopped when I saw a subject line that read, “You’re dead.”
I pinched my arm and said, “Am not,” but curiosity overcame me… and I opened it.
This is what it said, verbatim:
Someone paid me to kill you, If you want me to spare you.
I’ll give you seven days to pay me USD$3500.
If you inform the police or anybody, you will die. I am monitoring you.
First things first: “Jack Smith” at sibtekombate@gmail.com sent this. I just want him to know that it’s been 10 days and I’m not dead, nyah nyah nyah.
Second thing: What happened to all those Nigerian princes who wanted to send me millions of dollars in exchange for my good-faith deposit of $3,000?
They at least wrote things like, “My most dearest beloved, today I come to you with heartfelt prayers that you can assist me in this urgent matter…”
Not Jack Smith. He’s a bad hombre.
I have so many questions: Shouldn’t he threaten to break my legs or kill my dog first? And why doesn’t he use a comma between the 3 and 5, like civilized people do? Also, no American writes USD$3500. (My gut feeling says he’s from Canada, maybe Mexico. Holy cow, is a cartel is after me?)
Finally, if I were naïve enough to pay, he didn’t tell me how to do it. Do I reply and ask for his checking account info?
I thought about forwarding it to a cop, because as a former crime reporter I know what extortion is. On the other hand, any idiot dumb enough to email a death threat is too dumb to figure out where I live.
So, Ima let it slide. I’m not scared. Unless he sneaks up behind me and pops a balloon.