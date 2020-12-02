SMITH: Anniversary celebrates years of love, crutches and all

Fifteen years ago, Widdle and I took the plunge and said “I do.” Like all newlyweds, we were certain we’d found our soulmates.
That was then. This is now: Last night, after some back-and-forth snark (he’s wasteful, I’m a control freak), Widdle and his broken leg hobbled off to his sickroom. Over his shoulder he said, “You gonna sneak in here at 2 a.m. for a crutch party?”
I’d never beat Widdle with a crutch or anything else, but “crutch party” made me laugh so hard I choked on my toothbrush.
The point is, marriage starts out totally romantic. For a lucky few, it stays that way. I’ve met couples more in love after 30 years than they were as newlyweds. If you’re REALLY lucky, you discover that you’ve married your best friend: The person you want to hang out with, cook with, road-trip with, paint a house with, laugh with, even argue with.
I’d rather be around Widdle than anyone else, full stop. He’s smart, funny, curious, kind and multi-talented. He a financial whiz, loves Jesus and can fix anything from a tractor to a three-course meal. Also, he’s hot. Blessed I am.
I don’t believe in love at first sight, but the first time I met Widdle, something twitched inside, a prickle of familiarity, and I thought—almost said—“Well, THERE you are!” I knew him, and not in some metaphysical, woo-woo Shirley MacLaine way. I just knew who and what he was, and I’m not a discerning person. That was definitely a God thing.
Of course, we both claimed we didn’t want a relationship, just somebody to grab dinner and a movie with. Ha! Seven months later, we were at the altar. He had dry mouth and I was trembling all over, but there we were.
The years that followed were a triumph of hope over experience. (That’s what they say remarriage is: You know first-hand all the ways it can go south, but you do it anyway.)
At first, I was skeptical. Between us we’d been divorced for 24 YEARS. That’s a long stretch of doing what you want, when you want and how you want, without having to run it by anyone. Plus, I left my new condo in bustling Summerville for an old house with no dishwasher in a tiny, sleepy town.
Then there were communication glitches: The first time he said, “I’m off to the drugstore, want to ride?” I replied, “Nope. Don’t need a thing.” He was hurt because I didn’t want to be with him, and I was annoyed because why did he expect me to drop what I was doing? (Now I’m just glad he wants my company, and I go.)
In 15 years we’ve survived family deaths, a kitchen remodel, new car shopping, the flu and one badly-broken leg. They say adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals character, and Widdle’s is sterling. (Lest you think he’s perfect, he snores like a mastodon.)
We’ve also known joy: The love of family and friends, beloved pets, a new granddaughter, lots of travel, and being each other’s ride-or-die. I have his back and vice-versa. Plus Widdle just wakes up happy, and that’s a huge blessing.
It also helps to have a river shack we can retreat for private time. On Friday nights I want to be alone and paint my toenails; he wants to roll with his rootin’-tootin’ golf-cart-riding pals. He can’t roll far on two crutches, but you get my point.
Happy anniversary, honey. I love you. And I still want a dishwasher.